we will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons

Lavrov: Ukrainians burn Russian books like the Nazis
Ukraine has banned education in Russian by burning Russian books in Nazi-style squares, Moscow’s Foreign Minister Serghei said Lavrov in a press conference at the UN, during which he warned that the Kremlin does not want discrimination in Ukraine against Russian speakers and believers of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Kiev: repelled 36 attacks in the areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka
The Defense Forces of Ukraine repulsed 36 attacks by Russian military forces in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka areas. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a Facebook post that Russian troops are concentrating their efforts on offensive operations in these areas. The fiercest fighting continues in Bakhmut and Marinka in the Donetsk region.
Russian exercises against ‘enemy aircraft over the Baltic Sea’
A dozen Russian fighter jets from the Baltic Fleet took part today in an exercise in which an attempt by enemy aircraft to attack the Russian Federation was simulated. According to the press office of the fleet, quoted by the Interfax agency, the Sukhoi Su-27 jets took off to shoot down the aircraft which, according to the exercise plans, intended to hit “strategically important military structures” with missiles and bombs. . Enemy targets were virtually “destroyed in an air battle,” the source adds.
Kiev: “Russia has improved its tactics in Bakhmut”
Russia has “improved” its tactics in the battle for Bakhmut, but – despite this – “there are several important reasons to keep” the city. Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on Telegram, quoted by Suspiline, the Ukrainian state broadcaster. «For the assaults on Bakhmut, the Russians have improved their tactics, formed units to compensate for losses, actively use drones and gadgets to coordinate their actions. Despite the difficult situation, there are several important reasons for keeping Bakhmut,” Syrskyi said.
Kiev: 3 to 6 months to retake the East
As for the liberation of the territories of Eastern Ukraine, “in my opinion it could take from 3 to 6 months”. This was stated by the spokesman of the eastern group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, in an interview with ANSA. “It will depend on how many weapons and vehicles we will have,” he added, explaining however that he cannot report on the counter-offensive: “It is not our job to know what the general staff is preparing. We as combatants on the ground prepare the ground for its inception, kill enemies and destroy their military potential.”
Kiev: Wagner group will be destroyed in Bakhmut
«Bakhmut’s operation gives us benefits because the enemy loses a large number of soldiers every day, for example 175 Russians were killed and 213 were wounded yesterday in Bakhmut alone. Many vehicles have been destroyed, tanks and drones, and in the end I can say that we will totally destroy the Wagner group by the end of the operation». This was stated by the spokesman of the eastern group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, in an interview with ANSA. “If the Wagners fight the way they have fought so far, with so many losses, it means that we will completely destroy the Wagners in Bakhmut and they will no longer exist,” he added.
“Our goal is to give as many losses as possible to the enemy before the counteroffensive and we are having success, we have killed large numbers of Wagner that we can compare with the number of soldiers in the Hungarian army,” says Cherevaty. «As already clarified by President Zelensky, we will defend Bakhmut to the end. We are holding and continue to hold Bakhmut, he is the main line of defence. In our area of operation, the enemy concentrates his troops only in the direction of Bakhmut, which for them is not only a matter of human losses but of reputation. In fact – observes the military spokesman – this is the tenth month in which Russia has failed to take the city. We will maintain our defense and we are prepared to stay until the end.
Peskov: “Putin impersonator? A lie”
Vladimir Putin has no double, he is not sick and it is not true that he spends most of his time hiding in a nuclear bunker. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced the latest “lies” spread about Putin during a conference in Moscow. “You’ve probably heard that he has many look-alikes – he said – who work for him while he sits in a bunker … Another lie … You see how our president is, he is and has always been super active , those who work alongside him can hardly keep up with him». And again, according to the spokesman, Putin «has an energy that can only be sent and thus, thank God, his health. Of course he doesn’t sit in any bunker, that’s also a lie.’
La Russa will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal tomorrow
«Tomorrow I will have the pleasure of hosting the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Rome to whom I will renew my personal solidarity and closeness and that of the Italians. The Ukrainian people are not alone in the struggle against Russia for independence and territorial integrity.” This was stated by the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, at the Conference of Presidents of the EU Parliaments, underway in Prague.
Medvedev: let’s cooperate to prevent third world war
All countries must “work to ensure that the threat of a Third World War does not materialize”. This was stated by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, current deputy head of the National Security Council. “I don’t know what the trigger could be” that would trigger a world conflict, but “at some point it could happen”, added Medvedev, quoted by Tass.
Russian attack in Kupyansk, people under the rubble: one dead and 10 wounded
Russian raid on KupyanskKharkiv Region: One person died and ten others were injured in an attack on the local history museum in the city in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky provided an initial assessment of the raid on his Telegram channel: «So far we know of one dead employee of the museum and ten injured. There are still people under the rubble. Terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely. Our history, our culture, our people. By killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods. We have no right to forget about it even for a second. We have to react and we will.”
GB: “Russian deaths down but Moscow is preparing for the offensive”
«Russia’s losses have most likely decreased, as the attempted winter offensive did not achieve its intended objectives and Russian forces are now focused on preparing operations to repel the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russia’s average daily casualty rate has most likely decreased by approx il 30%»: the intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense writes it on Twitter. “The data released by the Ukrainian General Staff suggest a reduction from a daily average of 776 Russian victims in March, to an average of 568 in April”, reads the report which underlines: “Defense Intelligence cannot verify the exact methodology of Ukraine, but the general trend is likely to be accurate»
Medvedev: We will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons
Russia’s adversaries “must not underestimate” the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons by Moscow, which “will not hesitate” if they are necessary. This was stated by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, current deputy head of the National Security Council. Russia, added Medvedev, quoted by Tass, is fighting in Ukraine “with the whole of NATO” and “everything must be done for victory”.
Medvedev hinted that Moscow could also use nuclear weapons first. In fact, referring to the state’s nuclear doctrine, the former president underlined that it clearly provides that “nuclear weapons can be used if Russia is faced with an act of aggression with the use of other types of weapons that threatens the existence of the state”.
Lavrov: “We see no progress on the delicate issue of wheat”
Russia sees no progress on the implementation of the part of the grain deal that relates to Russian products. This was reported by Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov after his meeting at the UN with Secretary General Guterres, as reported by Tass. “The UN secretary general spoke of the efforts he is making to advance the Russian part of the agreement as much as possible. So far – said Lavrov – progress, frankly, is not very evident. He communicated his thoughts to us in a letter outlining ideas on how to proceed. Naturally, the letter must be studied. So far, as I have already said, and I honestly told Antonio Guterres, we do not see the desire of Western countries to really implement what is necessary for the success of the Secretary General’s initiative on a package approach for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine and the Russian Federation,” concluded Lavrov.
Kiev, two civilians killed in Donetsk
Two civilians were killed and 13 others injured in the last 24 hours in Donetsk following attacks by the Russian army, according to reports by the head of the Ukrainian regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, quoted by Ukrinform. «On April 24, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region, in Shakhtarsk. Another 13 people were injured,” Kyrylenko said.
Kiev, Russian attack on Kupyansk: 8 people under the rubble
The Russian army attacked the center of Kupyansk this morning, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, five civilians were injured and other people are under the rubble. A museum was hit. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak. «The Russians fired on the center of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. There are people under the rubble, 5 are already known to be injured.