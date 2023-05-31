Home » “We will own the Multiple Sclerosis Agenda 2025”
Health

“We will own the Multiple Sclerosis Agenda 2025”

by admin

Share on:

ROME – “In 2023, 137,000 people in Italy are affected by multiple sclerosis, the leading cause of neurological disability in young adults. It is a disease that involves a high level of care and health care. Early and correct diagnosis and appropriate therapy can significantly improve the quality of life not only of patients, but also of caregivers. We are fortunate to have organizations and associations such as Aism, which devote a great deal of effort to research and assistance. But there is no doubt that there is still a lot to do to ensure accessibility to health services, public transport, building structures, in a universal way at a national level”.

Thus the president of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Massimiliano Fedriga, speaking at the event promoted by the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association in the Senate, on the occasion of the week dedicated to the disease. Fedriga underlined the importance of the Multiple Sclerosis 2025 Agenda and related pathologies, “on which I assure the commitment of the regional system to make it its own”.

Fedriga: “We will make the 2025 Agenda for multiple sclerosis our own”

“This document – ​​he highlighted – is in addition to the one prepared last year by Agenas which can be a basis for discussion with the Government to overcome the current critical issues in the management of the disease, a matter that we will examine in depth within the Health Commission of the Conference. The goal is to arrive at the signing of an agreement at the State-Regions Conference, as has already happened for other pathologies, for example inflammatory and auto-immune rheumatic diseases”.

See also  "Five years that I will carry in my heart. I see my future in medicine"

With the adoption of the national diagnostic-therapeutic pathway “the right of patients suffering from multiple sclerosis will be ensured to access homogeneous diagnostic and therapeutic services throughout the national territory, through collaboration between the centres, and between these and the territory, in the single regions, as well as optimizing human, structural and economic resources”, specified Fedriga who then signed, together with the other institutions present, the new Charter of Rights which sets out and specifies the universal values ​​and principles, consolidating the 7 fundamental rights already enshrined in 2014 – health, research, self-determination, inclusion, work, information, active participation – to which three others are added: education and training, simplification, innovation.

Share on:

You may also like

Fissures in the breast after childbirth: how to...

Healthcare, here are the Regions where assistance is...

Climate protection in hospitals: how clinics are preparing

Why June 29th Will Be a HUGE Day...

Omega 3, because they are so important for...

Greek Yogurt or Plain Yogurt: Which is Better?

The best muffins for all chocolate fans

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Pippo Baudo, the clinical situation precipitated: rushed to...

German Bundestag – Questions on the evaluation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy