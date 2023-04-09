With the Prevention Act, the Federal Ministry of Health, together with the Federal Center for Health Education, is strengthening health promotion. The Prevention Act creates the basis for stronger cooperation between social security institutions, federal states and local authorities in the areas of prevention and health promotion. It ensures access to preventive health care where people spend most of their time – where they live, study and work. This allows diseases to be avoided before they develop.

Use the Easter days and the Easter egg hunt to relax and move!

The Federal Ministry of Health wishes you a healthy Easter!