Home Health We wish you healthy Easter days!
Health

We wish you healthy Easter days!

by admin

With the Prevention Act, the Federal Ministry of Health, together with the Federal Center for Health Education, is strengthening health promotion. The Prevention Act creates the basis for stronger cooperation between social security institutions, federal states and local authorities in the areas of prevention and health promotion. It ensures access to preventive health care where people spend most of their time – where they live, study and work. This allows diseases to be avoided before they develop.

Use the Easter days and the Easter egg hunt to relax and move!

The Federal Ministry of Health wishes you a healthy Easter!

See also  BRING - Greetings - News - REP. CECA

You may also like

“US spies on allies”. The Ny Times bomb...

That’s why Raimondo Todaro’s wife hadn’t danced for...

Lazio, Sarri: “Milinkovic’s foul? Maybe to whistle, but...

38-year-old woodcutter dies crushed by the tree he...

double blue point in the fourth end –...

International expert workshop on hemorrhagic fever diseases

China begins military maneuvers around the island of...

Hellas Verona-Sassuolo 2-1: the report cards, the match...

Berlusconi how is he? Zangrillo: «Serious pathology, but...

Alcohol and health, is wine good for you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy