“We work to offer solutions for unmet patient needs”

(beraking latest news) – Merck today announced that the Italian Medicines Agency has accepted for reimbursement tepotinib, a new drug for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with genetic alterations that cause skipping epithelial mesenchymal transition factor exon 14 (METex14). Andrea Paolillo, medical director of Merck Italia, spoke on the sidelines of the press conference.
