Finance by Stefania Arcudi and Andrea Fontana Investors are eyeing data coming this week and Fed minutes. Wall Street closed for holidays. Euro returns above 1.07 dollars, oil and gas prices on the rise. Spread down towards 180 points

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After a lively octave in which investors have not been frightened by the “hawks” of the Federal Reserve and by indications of a potentially more aggressive ECB, the European stock exchanges fail to continue on the upward path. After a successful start, they indeed applied the handbrake and they travel with caution. Below parity the FTSE MIB of Milan, which closed the previous week with a +1.8% and leaps by 17% in 2023. The same goes for the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, theIBEX 35 in Madrid, l’AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 from London. Therefore, the support of the Chinese Stock Exchanges (+2% Shanghai and +1% Hong Kong), which are up thanks to technology, is not enough.

Today’s is one session without the Wall Street beacon, closed on Presidents’ Day, and without significant macroeconomic indicators. Attention is already turned to Tuesday, when the PMI indices of the Eurozone, the United Kingdom and the United States will measure the temperature of economic performance in the month of February. Over the weekend, attention was mainly focused on geopolitical tensions over the war in Ukraine, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s warnings against China sending arms and ammunition to Moscow, and regarding North Korea which launched two new short-range ballistic missiles, prompting protests from Japan and condemnation from the United Nations.

Eyes on Tim and CDP offer, coupon detachment for Banca Generali

Some quarterly reports of big listed companies such as David Campari, Eni e Stellarbut also the presentation of the numbers of Pirelli & C after the rumors, denied, on the disengagement of the Chinese reference shareholder Sinochem. Ex-dividend date (0.80 euro per share, the second tranche for 2021) for General Bank. Moment of truth for Telecom Italia that February 24 has the board of directors scheduled to examine the offer of Kkr on the infrastructural network and, presumably, for the alternative proposal that should come from the CDP. The times, according to rumors, would be lengthening, which is why the title drops. Well Enelwhich finalized the agreements to sell assets in Argentina.

Spread down towards 180 points, 10-year yield 4.27%

Declining trend for the spread between BTPs and Bunds on the MTS secondary market of European government bonds which records generalized declines in yields. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated at 183 basis points from the last position at 185 basis points at Friday’s closing. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP stands at 4.27% from 4.31% on the previous day’s closing.

Euro returns to the 1.07 dollar area, on oil and gas prices

On the foreign exchange market, the euro-dollar exchange rate returned to the area of ​​1.07 (1.0711 from 1.0661). The euro/yen cross is at 143.42 (143.26 on Friday) and the dollar/yen at 134.03 (134.36). Oil up (+0.8%) with April Brent at 83.7 dollars a barrel and April Wti at 77.2 dollars a barrel. Natural gas up in Amsterdam (+1.4%) but still below the threshold of 50 euros per megawatt hour (49.7).

Asian stocks rise after Bank of China moves, Tokyo cautious

Markets in Asia-Pacific are mostly higher on Monday as investors eye a slew of economic data to come out during the week, including the minutes from the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The People’s Bank of China left its 1-year and 5-year prime lending rates unchanged, broadly in line with expectations. The CSI 300, which tracks shares of the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 2.37 percent. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange is up 2%, while the Shanghai Composite is up 1.95%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 1.09% and the Hang Seng Tech Index gained 1.68%. The Tokyo Stock Exchange ends the first session of the week under the banner of caution: the Nikkei reference index registers a barely positive change of 0.07% to 27,531.94, adding 18 points. In terms of exchange rates, the yen continued to weaken against the dollar, at a level of 134, and against the euro at 143.24.

