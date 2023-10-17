Weak vaccine demand weighs on BioNTech | Nachrichten.at

After the US partner Pfizer announced a drastic reduction in its sales and profit targets as well as billions in depreciation a few days ago, BioNTech is also examining the impact on its business. The company therefore expects depreciation of up to 900 million euros for the third quarter, as Biontech announced on Monday. This corresponds to half of the gross profit share from the agreement with Pfizer. “Any such write-downs will reduce the revenue the company would report for 2023.”

Pfizer: Annual targets massively reduced

BioNTech shares fell by more than seven percent to 93.72 euros on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Pfizer massively lowered its annual targets on Friday because business with its Covid-19 drug Paxlovid and the Comirnaty vaccine developed together with BioNTech was weaker than expected at the end of the corona pandemic. The depreciation and charges in the third quarter therefore amount to a total of $5.5 billion (5.2 billion euros), of which $4.6 billion is attributable to Paxlovid and the rest to Comirnaty.

