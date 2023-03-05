RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Die Clinic for Pneumology of the Central Clinic Bad Berka has again been certified as a weaning center. The German Society for Pneumology and Respiratory Medicine (DGP) certified the excellent quality of treatment in weaning from mechanical ventilation. The weaning center at the central clinic was the first certified weaning center in Central Germany in 2011 and is the only one in Thuringia.

The clinic received the award for the 5th time. The quality of patient care, the technical equipment and infrastructure as well as the technical skills of the team were examined. “Our doctors, respiratory therapists, nurses, physiotherapists and speech therapists do highly professional, valuable work every day. We can all be proud of having received this seal of quality again,” says chief physician Dr. Michael Weber.

Weaning centers provide care for patients weaning from mechanical ventilation (weaning) after a serious illness, e.g. B. pneumonia or after accidents or operations. This process is often difficult and lengthy. Patients receive a specially designed training program. Those affected are expected to breathe longer and longer themselves in order to promote the independent use of the respiratory muscles.

“In the beginning, the patients can sometimes only breathe independently for a few minutes. Through systematic interval training, comparable to that of an athlete, self-breathing can be continuously increased as the muscles are strengthened,” says the chief physician. In between, the patient continues to receive artificially controlled ventilation and can thus recover from the often strenuous training phase. The weaning program lasts two to three weeks on average.

Every year around 50 patients are treated in the weaning center of the central clinic. The average age is high and is around 70 years.

The to the association of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG With its 21 specialist clinics and specialist departments and its more than 120-year history, the Bad Berka Central Clinic is one of the largest clinics in Thuringia. Around 40,000 patients are treated here every year, and the clinic employs 1,800 people. www.zentralklinik.de.

