Weaning: from the quality contract to standard care

München – Weaning has finally arrived in standard care. The SBK Siemens company health insurance company concluded the first quality contract in Germany.

In 2018, the SBK Siemens company health insurance fund concluded the first quality contract of the GKV with the Karl-Hansen-Klinik Bad Lippspringe. The aim of the contract is to wean more people off artificial respiration (weaning) and enable them to live better lives. 19 clinics and 34 health insurance companies are now participating in the contract. On June 30th, 2023 this quality contract expires regularly. Its contents are largely transferred to standard care. The legal basis for this is the Intensive Care and Rehabilitation Strengthening Act (IPREG). This regulates, among other things, the improvement of ventilation weaning. The law thus closes existing gaps in coverage.

With the expiration of the 19 SBK contracts, only four contracts in the weaning service area will remain in place from 1 July 2023.

The transfer to standard care is a success for patients and the insured community

People who are dependent on artificial respiration experience major limitations. However, once they are released back into their home environment, they have little chance of being assisted weaned from ventilation. The weaning concept defined in the contract addresses this gap. It relies on close cooperation between the patient, the treating clinic, the nursing service and the family doctor’s practice. Because they regularly check the weaning potential in exchange. If the result is appropriate, the treating team initiates further measures.

If it is possible to wean the patient – ​​at least partially – from ventilation, this means a big step towards more independence and quality of life. Considerable financial resources can also be saved for the insured community. Because providing intensive medical care to people at home costs around 20,000 euros per month and per insured person.

Standard care offers great opportunities to fully exploit the weaning potential

Experts assume that there are 15,000 to 20,000 people nationwide who are ventilated outside of the hospital and for whom weaning can be an option. Nevertheless, only a few insured were included in the contract. Some patients were permanently weaned from ventilation. Now that weaning care is becoming part of standard care, significantly more people have access to it. At the same time, the range of care is becoming better known among the treating physicians. “Five years ago we signed the quality contract for weaning with the Karl-Hansen-Klinik. Our goal was to find a supply route that would help as many people as possible to breathe independently again,” says Martin Spegel, Head of Expenditure Control at SBK. “We are pleased that this path is now being incorporated into standard care. In this way, many more people can regain a good deal of quality of life.” Spegel further emphasizes: “From SBK’s point of view, quality contracts are a model for success. Because together they enable health insurance companies and hospitals to improve care for customers in certain areas. Supply gaps can be closed. In the future, we will continue to commit ourselves to developing improvements in care for our insured persons via quality contracts and then making them possible for as many patients as possible.”

