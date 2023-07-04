Wearables in sports: Digital helpers or just a gimmick?

What are the basic functions and uses of wearables in sports?

Wearables are objects that are worn on or on the body that record physical values. You learn parameters, for example how the body ticks, what its performance limits or regeneration abilities are. Some devices can even measure sleep and sleep quality or oxygen saturation. You measure yourself and get to know each other better.

Are there any risks or disadvantages in using wearables in sports?

First of all, these wearables are a wonderful tool to measure yourself and get into the sport. What is my load size or load dosage? For example, no one can estimate for themselves how many steps he or she has walked.

However, you always have to treat these values ​​with a little caution and not take everything at face value. Especially in the medical field, I have my doubts as to whether the measured values ​​are as accurate as those of medical devices: because they are too cheap for that. Currently, only laboratories can perform these medical analyzes perfectly. But the development will probably continue, at some point the wearables can definitely reach such a high level. Of course, everyone should be aware that such wearables also record sensitive data. Not everyone likes that. It is best to inquire beforehand which provider uses the collected data and how.

How can wearables help make my workouts more effective?

First of all, such wearables are very motivating. Anyone who sees their data from day to day wants to improve and does more sport. When jogging, for example, I can have my heart rate monitored and run faster or slower depending on my heart rate. However, as mentioned above, it is important not to blindly rely on these values. They should be more of a framework to which one can orientate oneself.

What role do wearables play in preventing sports injuries?

Wearables can provide data on physical activity, helping athletes not to overexert themselves. This minimizes the risk of injury. Some, more expensive, gadgets can also provide information about unusual movement patterns or overload. If you have a continuous data picture, you can identify negative outliers in performance earlier. In addition, they provide important data on sleep and its quality, so that you can exercise more fit and rested. However, it is important to emphasize that wearables alone do not prevent injuries. They’re just a tool to reference. Of course, everyone should continue to listen to their own bodies first and foremost.

What are current developments and future innovations in the field of wearables in sports?

There seems to be no upper limit. I expect that in the coming years the (medical) measurement functions of wearables will constantly improve in quality and that the sensor technology will improve. There are already dozens of functions. What Apple has brought to the market with its Ultra-Watch, for example, is already at a very high level – but also very expensive. Otherwise, some innovations await us in virtual reality, for example athletes can have immersive training experiences where they use virtual environments to improve technique.

