Everyone, I believe, remembers the triad of the three magic words, distancing, hygiene, masks, continually repeated by our rulers and by the members of the Scientific Committee, amplified by newspapers and television media, in that terrible 2020, the first year of Sars-Cov’s diffusion. -2 in Italy. They were used to limit the damage of the pandemic when we did not have vaccines or other drugs to protect us from the perfidious coronato.

Covid, do you know what security correlates are? by Aureliano Stingi

10 October 2022



Surgical masks have kept us company, more or less extensively used, throughout the duration of the pandemic to the present day, and the research carried out, summarized in numerous publications and documents of the World Health Organization, demonstrates without any doubt that their use has actually contributed to moderate viral infection and consequently the incidence of Covid in the population. This is a disease against which we now have effective vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and a couple of antiviral chemotherapy drugs, a good progress in two and a half years. And yet Covid-19 is not at all eradicated, in a pandemic framework that is certainly not exhausted, as the numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, daily or weekly, testify to us.

Between us and the virus it is a running race, we will see who will win by Fabio Di Todaro

21 October 2022



True, mass vaccination and the current dominance of coronavirus variants (the Omicron family) less aggressive than the previous ones, has made the disease different, largely controllable, nothing to do with that of the previous waves caused by the primal Chinese strain or by its English and Indian variants, the aggressive Delta. We have also known for some time that vaccine protection against the disease is maintained by largely non-antibody immunological mechanisms that recognize conserved sequences of the spike protein and other viral components in all variants (so far), mechanisms that I have illustrated in other articles. in this newspaper.

Covid, that’s why the new wave (if there is one) will not be dramatic by Antonio Cassone *

11 October 2022



However, the broad vaccination protection against Covid is never total, as for all other vaccine-preventable diseases. When we talk about a vaccination effectiveness around 80% of the fourth dose against a severe Covid in the Omicron era (see the results of Canadian colleagues from Public Health Ontario, published on MedRxiv at the end of last September), a value that vaccinologists usually describe as a protection lady, we must always take into account what remains of that percentage, that is, about 20% of the vaccinated, not sufficiently protected, therefore at risk of serious illness if the virus, circulating copiously, manages to infect them. Which, moreover, he is now able to do very well since vaccination protection against infection is close to zero after a few months from vaccination.

Covid, in November the variants double: this is how they will affect Cerberus and Gryphon by Donatella Zorzetto

October 28, 2022



And then, can we be sure that the new mutants, the various Centaurs, Cerberi, Griffins and similar beasts, will keep Omicron BA.5’s low aggression? Although the first data on BA.2.75.2, the Centaurus, published jointly on the Journal of Medical Virology by two Italian research groups led by Fabio Scarpaof the University of Sassari, e Massimo Ciccozziof the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome, are comforting, in reality we still do not know enough to be sure that they will continue to be not very aggressive.

No, Covid is not just a flu by Roberta Villa

07 October 2022



For all of the above, some fighting the virus as well as the disease remains necessary. For this reason, the use of masks in places of hospitalization and treatment, hospitals and Rsa, where we know that the virus circulates a lot and is probably present a good part of that fragile 20% of those unprotected by the vaccine seems, from a scientific point of view and doctor, justified also within a sound policy of easing control measures, And obviously I take it for granted that general hygiene, in particular frequent and correct hand washing, is a mandatory rule in hospitals and Rsa!

The mask protects against other infectious agents

If we preserve, in a pragmatic and reasonable way, the elements of that famous triad of the beginning of the pandemic, we can also expect some additional benefits. As other colleagues before me have mentioned, the correctly worn mask is a useful tool of protection against numerous other infectious agents, some of which impact somewhat on the places of hospitalization and care, as well as in the community.

Along with hygiene

There are not many large and consistent data in the Sars-CoV.2 era. Now, what was published by colleagues belonging to important English and German universities in a pre-print on MedRxiv October 22, offers us a preliminary but quite suggestive picture of how much masks and hygiene can protect us, limiting the circulation, from several other important infectious diseases. In a kind of natural experiment, as they call it, these Authors have noted in England a significant reduction, if not actual suppression, of several airborne diseases compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Measles, chicken pox, mumps, whooping cough and streptococcal pharyngitis

It is not only the case of the influence that to some extent was expected after the experience made with its drastic reduction in the 2020-2021 season. In particular, diseases such as measles, mumps, chicken pox, streptococcal pharyngitis and pertussis were largely suppressed in the pandemic periods in which the use of masks and other non-pharmacological interventions was widespread. It should be noted that cases of measles, mumps and chicken pox were expected in greater numbers due to the known difficulties of pediatric vaccination campaigns during the pandemic.

Some have returned

Some of these diseases quickly reappeared when containment measures, including the use of masks, were suspended and people began living freely with the virus. Nor can measles and streptococcal pharyngitis be said to be mild diseases in frail adults, given the potential sequelae. Even the incidence of diseases transmitted via the fecal-oral route such as shigellosis, cryptosporidiosis, pathologies caused by contaminated food and diarrhea caused by norovirus was low during the pandemic even if, for the latter, hygiene and distancing played a role. probably a priority role.

Where there are fragile, necessary masks

It would be important that these observations were confirmed and extended in other countries, including Italy, but they are still data that further reinforce the need to maintain the use of masks in the places of care for fragile people. Overall, experience, available data and reasoning support this choice which must be maintained until the epidemic curve has shown signs of real failure and the immunity in the population is sufficiently robust and durable even against infection as well as against the disease. For this objective, the probable, I hope not too distant, availability of real, new second generation vaccines, mucosal and multi-component viral vaccines, will play a decisive role.

*Membro dell’American Academy of Microbiology