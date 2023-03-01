Home Health WEATHER ALERT from the National Civil Protection for Rains, Thunderstorms and SNOW; there are regions at risk
Health

WEATHER ALERT from the National Civil Protection for Rains, Thunderstorms and SNOW; there are regions at risk

by admin
WEATHER ALERT from the National Civil Protection for Rains, Thunderstorms and SNOW; there are regions at risk
Weather alert 1st March 2023
The formation of a minimum on the ground in the western Italian seas will cause, over the next few hours, a new general deterioration with scattered rainfall and an increase in ventilation; the phenomena will be more significant in Emilia-Romagna, Marche and Abruzzo; moreover, the still relatively low temperatures will favor snowfall at hilly altitudes close to the northern Apennine areas.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – it issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national bulletin of criticalities and alerts which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The alert provides from the early hours of Wednesday 1st March scattered to widespread rainfall, locally also downpours or thunderstorms, in Emilia-Romagna, especially in the eastern sectors, Marche, Abruzzo, especially in the northern sectors and Sardinia, especially in the southern sectors. In addition, the return of snow is expected above the 200-500 m on Emilia-Romagna and above the 400-600 on the Tuscan Apennines, with contributions to the ground generally moderate, up to abundant at higher altitudes. Are expected gale force winds northerners on the Liguria and from the southern quadrants on the Sardiniawith storm surges along the exposed coasts.On the basis of forecast and ongoing phenomena, it was assessed for Wednesday 1 March, orange alert on the south-eastern sector of Emilia-Romagna. Also evaluated yellow alert on Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Umbria and on some sectors of Calabria, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Sardinia.

See also  "Callisto Protocol" exposed new real machine video, showing bloody killing monsters and death pictures | 4Gamers

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy are updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and are available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.

You may also like

Shigella alarm, the bacterium of devastating diarrhea resists...

Shipwreck Cutro, Coast Guard: first call at 4:30

Shipwreck of Cutro, those 65 coffins (5 white)...

Realme GT3 Review – Andrea Galeazzi

boxer felt sick after training

A new case of complete recovery from HIV

Crotone shipwreck, Piantedosi and the sentences on migrants:...

Lentils and eggs, try them together: your family...

Greece, collision between a freight train and a...

The incredible story of Mixed By Erry in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy