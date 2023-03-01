Weather alert 1st March 2023

The formation of a minimum on the ground in the western Italian seas will cause, over the next few hours, a new general deterioration with scattered rainfall and an increase in ventilation; the phenomena will be more significant in Emilia-Romagna, Marche and Abruzzo; moreover, the still relatively low temperatures will favor snowfall at hilly altitudes close to the northern Apennine areas.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – it issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national bulletin of criticalities and alerts which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The alert provides from the early hours of Wednesday 1st March scattered to widespread rainfall, locally also downpours or thunderstorms, in Emilia-Romagna, especially in the eastern sectors, Marche, Abruzzo, especially in the northern sectors and Sardinia, especially in the southern sectors. In addition, the return of snow is expected above the 200-500 m on Emilia-Romagna and above the 400-600 on the Tuscan Apennines, with contributions to the ground generally moderate, up to abundant at higher altitudes. Are expected gale force winds northerners on the Liguria and from the southern quadrants on the Sardiniawith storm surges along the exposed coasts. On the basis of forecast and ongoing phenomena, it was assessed for Wednesday 1 March, orange alert on the south-eastern sector of Emilia-Romagna. Also evaluated yellow alert on Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Umbria and on some sectors of Calabria, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Sardinia.

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy are updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and are available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.