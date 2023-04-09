Home Health Weather alert in the South, yellow is in fashion on Easter Monday: bad weather in Calabria and eastern Sicily
Weather alert in the South, yellow is in fashion on Easter Monday: bad weather in Calabria and eastern Sicily

Yellow alert for bad weather on Easter Monday for five regions: Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and the eastern sector of Sicily, where for the Civil Protection there could be even heavy rainfall and thunderstorms due to the perturbation that is leaving Italy. In the North, clear spells alternating with clouds are expected, especially in the evening. The best weather is expected on the Tyrrhenian coast. The heaviest rainfall is expected in the southern part of the Marche, in Abruzzo, in eastern Sicily, in Calabria and in Puglia. Temperatures will remain rigid with north winds especially in the centre-south. From mid-week the temperatures will rise again.

