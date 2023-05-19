Weather emergency: progressive recovery of activities

Written on 19 Maggio 2023 .

Starting next Monday, May 22nd, IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS will gradually resume the normal management of appointments. In particular, starting from this date, patients who already have a diagnostic test, therapy (except for radiotherapy) or a visit on their agenda can go to the IRST reference office without the need for telephone confirmation from a operator.

Two sensitive areas remain, for which particular attention is required: radiotherapy and magnetic resonance imaging.

As the last checks are in progress before the restart of the radiotherapy equipment at the Meldola site which has been blocked in recent days, as already communicated by telephone by the ward secretariat to individual patients, recommends contacting IRST before reaching the Institute for definitive confirmation. As for the Ravenna Radiotherapy site, treatments should continue regularly, unless otherwise indicated due to the weekend’s meteorological evolution. For this reason, even patients at this site are recommended to contact the facility before each trip. It is reiterated that radiotherapy visits will be held regularly according to the agenda.

As far as conducting exams with magnetic resonance (Meldola office)causes the persistence of problems with the systems, The emergency mode remains active until further notice: all patients who are scheduled for an MRI exam will be contacted directly by IRST operators for confirmation or referral.

In these days of dramatic emergency experienced by our area, the work of all the medical, nursing, technical and administrative staff has been incessant for the management and resolution of the serious problems that have prevented the smooth running of the activities. Our institute thanks all the collaborators, operators, administrations and bodies for the work done in these days, even in extreme emergency conditions. We are close to all the citizens of Romagna who are going through days of suffering, mourning and extreme difficulty.