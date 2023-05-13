Weather forecast. Cyclone Mocha towards Bangladesh and Myanmar, is the most vulnerable area in the world « 3B Meteo

reading time

Cyclone Mocha is now one step away from touching the ground; Sunday 14 May will make landfall on the border between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Mocha has been intensifying in the last few hours so as to reach the equivalent category 5. The pressure has dropped below 925 hPa and the maximum winds blow above 220 km/h. It is the strongest cyclone since 2020 after Amphan on the Bay of Bengal.

Half a million people have been evacuated to one of the most vulnerable areas in the world to these types of phenomena; in fact, the highly populated area is located below sea level and is therefore at risk of storm waves over 10 meters high with devastating impacts. Since 1970, the three deadliest tropical systems (over 700,000 victims in total) have occurred in this area. One of the reasons for these losses of human life is the rapid intensification and the consequent difficulty of getting the population to safety; this despite the expected improvements.

