Weather forecast. Next few days between great heat and locally strong thunderstorms. That’s where they’ll hit « 3B Meteo

Weather. Hot, but also thunderstorms arriving during the week

AFRICAN ANTICYCLONE WEAKENING IN THE NORTH MID-WEEK. The new week begins in the company of the African anticyclone that determines stable weather e heat with skyrocketing heat over Italy, but in the next few days something will begin to change. At the height of the northern regions, the high pressure perimeter will undergo a certain weakening, favoring the entry of the tails of the Atlantic fronts sliding at more northern latitudes.

Weather July 11-13

LOCALLY STRONG THUNDERSTORMS THURSDAY NORTHERN. Already in the course of Tuesday one of these will activate a certain daytime instability in the western Alpine areas, with the formation of some thunderstorms in the Aosta Valley, northern Piedmont and by evening in the Lombard Alps and South Tyrol. Wednesday the tail end of a new front will determine the formation of more organized showers and thunderstorms in the Alps, which locally will reach as far as the upper Po Valley by evening. Thursday the further weakening of the anticyclone will allow the Alpine thunderstorms to reach a large part of the Po Valley, with phenomena that locally may also be strong and accompanied by hail and sudden wind reinforcements on the eastern sectors and with temperatures that will begin to drop. Friday some new thunderstorms will form near the Alps e temperatures will decrease in the North, also in part of the Centre, although not affected by the phenomena. In the weekend probable new comeback of the African anticyclone, even if some showers or thunderstorms could always touch the Alpine arc. To be confirmed.

Weather July 14-16

Medium to long-term projections: our meteorological team updates the analysis twice a week. These are weather projections and not specific forecasts: consult them in the 15-day weather trends section.

