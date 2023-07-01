Weather forecast. Next week, a new African heat wave is expected. That’s when « 3B Meteo

reading time

The first days of next week they will still see the passage of disturbed impulses governed by the vast and deep Scandinavian depression which will determine unstable weather at times, especially in the Centre-North, and will inhibit the rise in temperatures. Really Tuesday, the most unstable day of the week, will see the thermal values ​​drop significantly in the North and in the middle Adriatic, with highs that will not go beyond 26/28°C. It will continue to be hot in the south and on the major islands, where peaks of 33/35°C will be reached.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday

Since Wednesday on the other hand, temperatures will gradually rise again, thanks to the intensification of the African anticyclone in the medium-low latitudes of the Mediterranean. Thursday on the inland areas of the major islands and on the Tavoliere delle Puglie it will already be possible to reach and locally exceed 36°C.

Between Friday and the second weekend of July the African anticyclone could further intensify, determining a significant increase in temperatures especially in the centre-south, with peaks of even 36/38° in the inland areas of Sardinia, Sicily and the central-northern Tyrrhenian regions. However, the African flare could be more attenuated in the North, marginally exposed to the passage of the queues of the fronts in transit at high European latitudes. Ds confirm.

