Low level snow between Sunday and Monday

The weather conditions in Italy have been unchanged for several days now, with temperatures above average, low clouds and local drizzle. However, something is about to change and it will do so starting tomorrow, Sunday 26. A freezing air mass of Arctic extraction will break into our country causing a clear thermal collapse and, following the formation of a low depression just west of Corsica, also snowfall in the Centre-North. Compared to two days ago the cards have changed and the snow accumulations in the North have been reduced by a lot. But let’s take a closer look at where it will snow on Sunday and at the beginning of next week.

Weather – Evolution between Sunday and Monday

Weather Sunday 26: unstable weather over most of the country with snow levels decreasing sharply in the centre-north. By evening the snow could reach the flat areas of western Piedmont, the Lombard Prealps, the foothills of Emilia Romagna above 100-200m and the Tuscan and Ligurian hills. Possible snowflakes carried by the wind also on some Ligurian coastal stretches in the evening. Abundant snowfall in the northern Apennines and western Alps. Be careful on the A6, A26, A7, A15 and A1 motorway sections between Florence and Bologna. It will snow at higher altitudes as you move southwards, in Umbria and the Marches above 500m, in Abruzzo above 1000m, but the phenomena will be truly abundant.

Weather Monday 27: it was supposed to be the most disturbed day in the Center-North with low-altitude snowfall everywhere and instead a more western positioning of the low depression completely changed the scenario. The snow will fall at altitudes of 200-400m between Tuscany, Umbria, Marche and the Romagna foothills, up to the plain in western Piedmont but the rainfall will be weak, 8-10cm expected in Cuneo, no more than 3-4cm in Turin. Snow all over the Apennines, from the Ligurian to the Lucanian one but at ever higher altitudes going south.

Snow focus between Sunday and Monday

Weather Tuesday 28: winter weather conditions in Italy with snowfall that will intensify again in the northern Apennines above 400m after a break in the early hours of the day. Elsewhere little to say, snow above 1500m in the Centre-South, lower only in Abruzzo, above 700-900m.

