21
- Weather: NEXT DAYS, Mediterranean Cyclone points towards Italy, Cloudbursts are feared over these Areas [Mappa] iLMeteo.it
- Weather warning for severe thunderstorms, storms and hail. Italy hostage to a whirlwind until Thursday. Trend until the weekend 3bmeteo
- Coming cyclonic vortex: thunderstorms and intense showers, here are the regions affected MeteoGiuliacci
- Weather: Italy hostage to the Thunderstorms, a new insidious whirlwind starting from the middle of the week; the meteorologist Sanò speaks iLMeteo.it
- Weather, rains and non-stop thunderstorms: summer weather only on weekends Sky Tg24
- See full coverage on Google News