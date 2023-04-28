Weather: Next week in pills

The high pressure which in recent days has brought a lot of heat to some areas of Europe, such as Spain and to a lesser extent also to our country, it is already abandoning us under the thrust of the Atlantic flow which will push towards Italy a cyclonic vortex soon to disturbing the weather for much of the long weekend and into the early days of next week.

It will be of the new week which we will deal with in this editorial. So what awaits us on the weather front for the first week of May? Let’s see it in pills.

As already anticipated, after the expected deterioration especially towards the end of the week, here it is On Monday 1st May the weather will throw a tantrum in many areas of the country especially on the regions of the Nord he was born in center as a result of a vortex that will begin to move its motor center towards the areas of the middle Tyrrhenian Sea.

Tuesday 2 il tempo will continue to remain still compromise al Nord and al center but with greater involvement also for the regions of Sud. In these two days of the beginning of the week we will also feel an obvious e general heat drop more perceptible in areas reached by the worst weather.

Eyes focused instead on the following days when the atmosphere could change attitude again. From Wednesday 3 Indeed, the weather picture will begin to show important signs of improvement starting from the northern regions. A new area of ​​high pressure Indeed, will try to take back the domain in the Mediterranean area with the intention of bringing us back to more stable weather conditions.

It will be above all between Thursday 4 and Friday 5 the moment in which the high pressure should be able to wrap the whole Bel Paese again with the consequent return of sunny weather almost everywhere and with temperatures that will start to rise again, from north to south.

However, we are still in the ambit of hypotheses regarding temporal distance. We just have to wait for new updates before definitively dissolving the prognosis.