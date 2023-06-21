Weather: TEMPERATURES, towards the APEX of the HEAT at over 40°C; let’s see when the peak will be and what will happen after – iLMeteo.it

Weather: TEMPERATURES, towards the APEX of the HEAT at over 40°C; let’s see when it will peak and what will happen after iLMeteo.itCronaca Meteo Italia – African heat towards the top, peaks of 36/38°C, even 40°C. Tomorrow Thursday the worst day. Here are the details 3bmeteoHellish heat until Friday: peaks of 43 degrees in Sulcis, Oristano too over 40 The Unione Sarda.itMeteo: BALLOON EXPANDED to 51.2°C in Algeria, ready to EXPLODE against Italy. Let’s see when iLMeteo.itTropical heat with the summer solstice – Positanonews PositanonewsSee full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

