Sun and rising temperatures especially in the maxims to the North: a weather picture that should remain unchanged for almost the whole week. We will therefore have about ten days with stable and mostly sunny weather. In the morning it will still be cold at least until tomorrow, Monday 13 February, with frozen places even in the plains, during the day it will reach peaks of 15-16 degrees as if we were at the end of March, but even in some areas we will be able to reach 20 degrees as at the beginning April, even in the Alpine valley floors. In the South, on the other hand, we report a few gusts of unstable fresh air that could bring some brief showers between Calabria and Sicily between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening; the snow level will be much higher than in the last few days, above 1100 meters and in any case the phenomena will be weak and isolated.

According to the Italian Meteo Center, “the situation is characterized by the presence of a vast high pressure cell over Europe and the central-western Mediterranean basin. In this way the main flow transits from the mid-Atlantic towards northern European latitudes and then falls back from Eastern Europe towards to the eastern Mediterranean where a residual cold circulation remains”. Therefore, the weather conditions over Italy are moving towards stability, albeit with a residual cold eastern circulation in the south.

Today’s day:

Nord – Day characterized by sunny skies both in the morning and in the afternoon. In the evening completely dry weather conditions return; isolated banks of fog are expected in the night over the Po Valley. Minimum and maximum temperatures on the rise. Weak or moderate winds from the north-easterly quadrants. Very choppy or agitated seas.

center – Irregular cloudiness in the morning on the coasts of Marche and Abruzzo, sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon, still widespread thickening over the Adriatic regions, no changes elsewhere. In the evening still stable weather, with a prevailing absence of cloud cover. Minimum and maximum temperatures on the rise. Moderate winds from the northern quadrants. Rough or very rough seas.

South and on the Islands – Slightly or irregularly overcast skies in the morning on the peninsular regions, clear skies on the Major Islands. In the afternoon, isolated rainfall is expected between Campania, Basilicata and Calabria, with snow from 1200-1300 meters. In the evening residual rainfall on eastern Sicily, improves on the remaining sectors. Minimum and maximum temperatures on the rise. Weak or moderate winds from the northern quadrants. Rough or very rough seas.

Monday 13 February

Nord – The San Valentino anticyclone – according to the experts of IlMeteo.it – ​​is expanding more and more; from the first light of the day, sky at times overcast over the Po Valley, with fog at times even dense. Elsewhere, all sun; after mid-day the mists will dissolve and the sun will shine even on the flat areas. On the rest of the sectors, all sun; between the evening and the following night the fog will return to the Po Valley. Temperatures with maximum peaks of 10 degrees in Turin and Milan, 12 in Genoa, 11 in Bologna.

Center and Sardinia – Pressure rising. Except for a few clouds over Abruzzo and Molise, elsewhere we will have a day characterized by a clear sky or at least a little cloudy everywhere. Winds from variable directions, locally rough seas. Temperatures with maximum values ​​up to 12 degrees in Rome, 11 in breaking latest news, 13 in Florence.

South and Sicily – Pressure in further reinforcement; between the morning and the afternoon, rapid showers will be possible on the Calabrian and Sicilian Ionian sectors, then a general improvement is expected by the evening. Elsewhere, always clear skies to the least cloudy. Temperatures with peaks of up to 14 degrees in Naples, 13 in Bari and Palermo.

Tuesday February 14th

Nord – The presence of the San Valentino anticyclone will guarantee yet another day with total atmospheric stability, in fact the sky will be clear or at least not very cloudy over the Alps and Pre-Alps, foggy and then very cloudy or even overcast on the Adriatic coasts and flat areas . Weak winds from the northern quadrants, maximum temperatures significantly increasing. Temperatures with maximum values ​​expected between 10°C in Venice, Turin and Milan and 15-16°C in Trento and Bolzano

Center and Sardinia _ The Valentine's Day anticyclone protects our regions as a result the day will be characterized by general conditions of good weather with the sun that will have no problem shining in a sky that will appear serene or at least not very cloudy. The winds will blow from the Mistral with weak intensity, the seas will be rough or not rough. Temperatures rising. Temperatures: maximum values ​​between 8°C in Campobasso and 13-14°C in Florence, Rome and Cagliari

The Valentine’s Day anticyclone protects our regions as a result the day will be characterized by general conditions of good weather with the sun that will have no problem shining in a sky that will appear serene or at least not very cloudy. The winds will blow from the Mistral with weak intensity, the seas will be rough or not rough. Temperatures rising. Temperatures: maximum values ​​between 8°C in Campobasso and 13-14°C in Florence, Rome and Cagliari South and Sicily – Mistral winds at moderate stretches blow over our regions, but in a high pressure regime. The day will be marked by much more cloudy or even overcast skies in Puglia, especially in the morning, and clear or partly cloudy skies in the rest of the regions. Slightly increasing maximum temperatures, roughly stationary night values. Seas; the Adriatic and the Ionian are very moved.

