Weather Tuscany, now it’s a continuous alert: yellow code for Monday

Florence, June 4, 2023 – The unstable weather continues in Tuscany with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The yellow code for hydrogeological risk and thunderstorms issued by the regional civil protection operations room continues until midnight on Monday 5 June and concerns all of Tuscany.

In the afternoon and in the evening of today, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the inland areas, more likely in the north. Strong thunderstorms are also expected on the coast and the archipelago.

The situation will continue until Monday 5 June. It will rain throughout the region, especially in the inland areas and in the north, with greater intensity during the night on the coast and archipelago. Gusts of wind and hailstorms are expected.

These are very intense and localized rainfalls, as we have seen in recent weeks; only on Saturday evening was the province of Siena particularly affected.