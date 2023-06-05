Home » Weather Tuscany, now it’s a continuous alert: yellow code for Monday
Health

Weather Tuscany, now it’s a continuous alert: yellow code for Monday

by admin
Weather Tuscany, now it’s a continuous alert: yellow code for Monday

Florence, June 4, 2023 – The unstable weather continues in Tuscany with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The yellow code for hydrogeological risk and thunderstorms issued by the regional civil protection operations room continues until midnight on Monday 5 June and concerns all of Tuscany.

In the afternoon and in the evening of today, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the inland areas, more likely in the north. Strong thunderstorms are also expected on the coast and the archipelago.

The situation will continue until Monday 5 June. It will rain throughout the region, especially in the inland areas and in the north, with greater intensity during the night on the coast and archipelago. Gusts of wind and hailstorms are expected.

These are very intense and localized rainfalls, as we have seen in recent weeks; only on Saturday evening was the province of Siena particularly affected.

See also  it's panic, we're only at the beginning...

You may also like

Unthinkable objects that you should replace periodically: no...

Nickel allergy more widespread than you can imagine:...

These are the three most common mistakes

GTA V prepares for the most awaited patch,...

Cycling is good for you: all the benefits...

Murder Giulia Tramontano, could little Thiago be saved?...

New drug delays glioma progression. « Medicine in...

Naples-Sampdoria, a bad episode ruins the Maradona party

“It’s not easy to say goodbye”

Tabata training: what it is, exercises and benefits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy