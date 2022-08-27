The Webb Space Telescope was launched last Christmas, and NASA has been sharing many wonderful photos since July this year to help humans explore the vast and mysterious universe. Recently, the Webb Space Telescope has made another major scientific discovery, that is, for the first time, there is evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmospheres of extrasolar planets.

The Webb telescope was launched last Christmas. (Photo/Reuters Image)

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, the Webb telescope has successfully found evidence that planets outside the solar system have carbon dioxide. This major discovery was found on the Virgo planet “Wasp-39b” about 700 light-years away from the earth, although it may not be known at present whether the planet is There is known life on the planet, but the discovery still inspires researchers to look forward to seeing similar results on rocky planets that are more hospitable to life.

Vivien Parmentier, assistant professor at Oxford University’s Department of Physics, said the hope is to look for the possibility of life in other parts of the universe, and let us know that human beings are so unique. NASA said in a press release that the carbon dioxide discovered this time will also help scientists better understand the formation process of the exoplanet WASP-39. Wasp-39b, first observed in 2011, is regarded as a planet with the potential for life, about 1.3 times the size of Jupiter, quite close to the host star, and only 1/8 of the distance between the sun and Mercury.