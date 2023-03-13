The 2023 FIA WEC kicked off at the famous Florida circuit. The first of the two days of collective testing saw Toyota dominate, undermined by Cadillac. Ferrari and Porsche follow. United Autosport and Iron Dames stand out in LMP2 and GTE Am. Today second day of practice, then head to the 1000 miles of Sebring, live on Sky Sport channel 253 on Friday 17/03 at 17:00

Jose Maria Lopez bring the Toyota Gazoo Racing #7 in the lead of the classification of the first day of practice a Sebringscenario next Friday of the 1000 miles which will open the eleventh season of FIA WEC. The 39-year-old Argentine, last year unlucky protagonist of a violent accident in the central phase of the race, set the day’s record in 1.48.208, then leaving the GR010 to his crewmates Mike Conway e Kamui Kobayashi. The Japanese team also occupied the second position with the Toyota #8 led by the reigning champions Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa. Both GR010s proved to be the most active, completing 70 and 64 total laps respectively between the first and second rounds.

The competition seems quite heated because already from the first day of the prologue we can see the speed of Cadillac (Dallara chassis, managed by Chip Ganassi), in second place overall with the V-Series R LMDh of Earl Bamber, the fastest, Richard Westbrook and Alex Lynn. The GM prototype, which will also compete in the IMSA 12 Hours next weekend, did a total of 58 laps, already proving to be solid and competitive.

Good debut for Ferrari AF Corse, in fourth and fifth place with the two crews made up of Antonio Fuoco-Miguel Molina-Nicklas Nielsen and Alessandro Pier Guid-James Calado-Antonio Giovinazzi. The 499P Hypercar lapped about a second behind the Toyota but, times aside (unreliable in tests) it archived a good number of consecutive laps at a decent pace, especially as regards number 51, on track for 55 laps against 35 of the number 50, not very active in the morning.

In the wake of the Amato Ferrari team we find Porsche, entered with two 963 LMDhs managed by Team Penske. Both of Weissach’s Hypercars, equipped with a Multimatic chassis, clocked the best times on the average 1:49, putting about forty laps on the scoresheet. As well as Cadillac, Porsche Penske will also be engaged in “Super Sebring weekend”running the 12 hours on Saturday with the chassis used for IMSA.

Note the difficulties in Peugeot, eighth with the #94 driven by Duval-Meneze-Muller and ninth with the #93 driven by Di Resta-Jensen-Vergne. The 9X8 #93 was taken to the pits after Vergne went off the track who, losing control in the last corner, touched the barrier damaging above all the rear end.

Delay it unique non-hybrid hypercars: Glickenhaus finished tenth with the 708 driven by Dumas-Briscoe-Pla while Vanwall (Dillmann-Guerrieri-Villeneuve) was eleventh in the category, four and a half seconds behind the leader, which means he was even behind most of the LMP2s.

Speaking of P2, the best time of the day bears the signature of Phil Hanson on the Oreca 07 #22 by United Autosport, team competing with Albuquerque and Lubin. The number 63 of Prema Racing (Pin-Bortolotti-Kvyat) follows, closely marked by the #41 of Team WET (Andrade-Kubica-Delétraz). Far away, for now, the bearers Jota Sportreigning champion team. The #48 of Beckmann-Ye-Stevens is sixth while the #28 driven by Hansson-Fittiplaid-Rasmussen is only eleventh. Moving on to Alpinereturning to LMP2 after two seasons in the premier class, the French squad used the first day to settle back in the intermediate category, finishing in eighth place with the #36 of Vaxiviere-Canal-Milesi and at the twelfth with Negrao-Caldwell-Rojas.

Great balance in LMGTE Am, the only class reserved for Gran Turismo cars. Porsche took the lead with the 911 RSR #85 of the Iron Dames (Bovy-Gatting-Frey), followed by the Ferrari 488 AF Corse #21 driven by Costantini-Mann-De Pauw, the team with the most km thanks to 72 total laps traveled. Third time for the Porsche Dempsey-Proton (Ried-Pedersen-Andlauer), in turn followed by the two Ferraris of AF Corse (#54) and Kessel Racing (#57). Corvette was satisfied with ninth place with the Keating-Varrone-Catsburg trio, on track for a total of 58 laps, while Aston Martin – the reigning champion car – occupies the last two positions in the standings with the Vantages of ORT and D'Station Racing, both managed by TF Sports.