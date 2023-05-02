wedge cut, inclusion check, fine halving

The Council of Ministers has given the green light to the work decree:all measures. «We invest in workers and families. Let’s lower taxes by up to 7 points – says Giorgetti – for the lowest incomes: it is real help against high living costs and the concrete answer to the chatter. Further benefits for workers who have children also enter into force. We continue on the responsible path of growth by focusing on social emergencies ». This was stated by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti in a note from the Mef on the decree with intervention in support of workers, on a proposal from the minister.

We have approved the work package. On a day dedicated to the government and workers, the government has also introduced important measures to support families with an intervention on the contribution wedge and then there is an intervention that has been announced for some time which is the introduction of the new instrument of social inclusion, the inclusion check ” . Labor Minister Marina ElviraCalderone said this at the end of the CDM.