WEDNESDAY 10 MAY IS WORLD LUPUS DAY. THE ROLE OF THE “LUPUS CLINIC” OF THE CONA HOSPITAL

Wednesday 10 maggio and the World Lupus Dayan autoimmune inflammatory disease that in Italy affects beyond 60,000 peoplein the majority women of childbearing age.

THE LUPUS CLINIC OF S. ANNA. In Ferrara, for some years, at theRheumatology Operating Unit of the S. Anna University Hospital, directed by prof. Marcello Govoni, the “Lupus Clinic” is active dedicated to patients affected by Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). The term Lupus Clinic refers to a set of diagnostic, therapeutic and support servicesput in place to ensure the overall management of the patient affected by SLE.

Currently over 470 patients affected by this pathology are followed at this facility. Main objectives, “mission” of the Lupus Clinic, are primarily the health protection and improvement of patients’ quality of lifepursued through competent and up-to-date specialized assistance and a constant effort to overcome the obstacles and difficulties that patients encounter in accessing the services and treatments they need.

One full day a week (Monday) is dedicated to patients with SLE in which evaluation and follow-up visits are carried out on a regular basis – usually every three or six months – or even more frequently according to individual needs. A staff of highly qualified specialists with consolidated expertise in the disease is dedicated to this activity. The Lupus clinic is closely connected to the Hospitalization Department, to the Day-Hospital service and to the Day-Service relating to the Rheumatology of S. Anna and to the network of local specialists in the province of Ferrara.

Other important features are years of experience in basic research and clinic on SLE, the possibility of using new biotechnological drugs, cures off-label or experimental which involve the use of new drugs that pharmacological research makes available. Since SLE predominantly affects young women of childbearing age, women with SLE also have the option of accessing a path dedicated to pregnancycalled “Rheumatic diseases in pregnancy” with the aim of offering integrated multidisciplinary assistance ranging from pre-conceptional evaluation (counseling) postpartum. The research side in which the Lupus Clinic of Ferrara is actively involved in the study of the pathophysiological mechanisms of the disease, of the neuropsychiatric and renal complications and of the other multiple clinical manifestations of the disease is closely connected with the healthcare sector, thanks to the connection with a network of experts from the University of Ferrara and national and international collaborations.

The team of the Lupus Clinic has close contacts with patient associations, AMRER (Emilia Romagna Rheumatic Patients Association) e Italian group for the fight against lupus Systemic erythematosus. The collaboration with these associations is a guarantee for constant tuning of the Lupus Clinic’s activity to the real needs of the patients and represents an essential point of listening to the requests proposed by them, as well as an opportunity to carry out, with scientific rigor and according to appropriate methods, the work of education and support for patients and their families.

Access to the Lupus Clinic is guaranteed to all patients with a confirmed diagnosis of the disease by booking which can be made by going to the Single Booking Center (CUP) or by calling no. toll-free 800532000, provided with regular referral for rheumatological visit (Diagnostic question: SLE). At the time of the visit, if the rheumatologist confirms the suspicion of SLE, a specific diagnostic procedure is started which may include direct access to the Lupus Clinic or to the Inpatient/Day Hospital service.

THE TERRITORIAL NETWORK. The territorial rheumatological network of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara AUSL is present in all districts of the province (Centre-North, South-East and North-West).

The AUSL specialist rheumatological activity is carried out at the Health Homes of Cittadella S Rocco of Ferrara, Lands and Rivers in Copparo, Portomaggiore – Ostellato and Comacchio. It is also carried out at the Delta hospital in Lagosanto, the “SS Annunziata” hospital in Cento and the “Mazzolani – Vandini” hospital in Argenta.

On the territory are carried out the bonus visit rheumatological requests from general practitioners or other specialists bookable in pharmacies, for patients with suspected rheumatological pathologies, including Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. The rheumatological specialists of the area are highly qualified doctors in the recognition of rheumatological diseases and, thanks to the increasingly close interaction with the professionals of the Cona Hospital, patients who receive diagnoses of Lupus, depending on the clinical needs, can be easily addressed for a referral at the Lupus Clinic.

Thanks to the creation of increasingly structured pathways, the collaboration between the local rheumatological network and the hospital is growing, guaranteeing patients to be “intercepted” ever more quickly and treated with the most innovative therapies available today.

WHAT IS LUPUS. Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is one chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease which belongs to the group of systemic connective tissue. The causes of the disease are not yet well known, but it is known that numerous factors can favor its onset; among these the genetic structure is a component of great importance, even if not sufficient. In fact, the disease is not hereditary, that is, it is not transmitted from parents to children; what is transmitted is a predisposition to the disease thanks to the passage of some altered genes to the offspring. In addition to the genetic status, complex immune system alterations are seen in lupus.

The disease can manifest itself with a wide variety of signs and symptoms and every organ can be affected. The initial symptoms are represented by fever, tiredness that is not relieved by rest, general malaise and widespread joint and muscle pain similar to those of a simple flu, but – unlike this – persistent. Cutaneous manifestations, together with joint pain, are among the most frequent manifestations. Fortunately, unlike in the past, today, in most cases, the disease is diagnosed more quickly, usually within the first year (or even earlier) from the onset of the clinical and general manifestations, thus reducing long periods of suffering due to missing pathology recognition. Another comforting piece of news is that on the therapeutic side today there are effective drugs capable of keeping the disease under control. In recent years, new biotechnological and non-biotechnological drugs have been tested through important clinical trials for lupus therapy with promising results.

The scenery that presents itself today is therefore in the complex comfortingbut a problem of crucial importance is that of guaranteeing patients – with disease at onset – rapid access to qualified specialist centers where it is possible to use all the resources for a correct and appropriate treatment according to the most recent international recommendations and the most modern therapeutic strategies alongside constant monitoring of the disease.

In the photo, from left: Marcello Govoni, Ilaria Farina