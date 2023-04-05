Status: 03/28/2023 11:29 am Everything starts to grow in spring – even wild herbs like dandelions in the lawn. What helps to remove? In the practical test, some devices leave quite large holes or remains of the root.

Dandelion in the lawn? Most hobby gardeners don’t want that. There are various tools to make removing the unpopular weed easier. You should remove the plants with the whole root if possible and not leave any large holes in the lawn. In the practical test by professional gardener Peter Rasch, three weed pullers, a dandelion puller and the good old kitchen knife have to prove themselves.

Fiskars weed puller with height-adjustable handle

The largest device, a Fiskars telescopic weeder, costs around 40 euros. It has a height-adjustable handle so that taller people can also use it well: pierce the ground, fold back and pull out. The result: the long root is largely out. Peter Rasch rates the device in terms of handling with a straight one. A hole remains, albeit not too big. There’s a three for that.

Working while standing with the Gardena device

In principle, anyone can work standing up with the Gardena weed puller. It costs a good 35 euros, but is not height-adjustable. How it works is simple: insert, turn, pull out. This works quite well and the taproot comes out with it. However, there is quite a lot of soil and it leaves a fairly large hole in the lawn. You definitely have to fill it up again, which is why Peter Rasch only gives it a four. The device gets a two for handling.

Wolf garden weed puller with a long blade

Simple weed diggers, such as the Wolf Garten Multistar weed digger, have a kind of long blade. This is used to dig into the ground around the weed near the root. These weed cutter attachments, which are available in different designs from different manufacturers, can be used with handles of different lengths. They cost about 10 to 15 euros. In the practical test, handling is strenuous, especially when the ground is hard. However, Peter Rasch is very satisfied with the result: the tool pulls out the root well and without much soil – there is an A for that. But this weed puller only gets a four for handling.

Krumpholz dandelion puller twists out the roots

A completely different device is the Krumpholz dandelion puller with a wooden handle. It’s a kind of corkscrew that comes in two lengths. The short variant costs a little more than 30 euros. Handling: twist into the ground and pull out. A lot of roots come out, but also a lot of soil. For root removal, the device gets a one. Peter Rasch gives a four for the hole and for cleaning the device.

Finally, the professional gardener tests a kitchen knife: Can it keep up? The result is not particularly convincing. Since the blade is quite short, it cuts through the roots. Also, you have to work on the ground. For Peter Rasch, all devices with a long and height-adjustable handle have a decisive advantage: you can work upright.

