Weekend migraine: why it occurs during those days and how to relieve it

Migraines occur mainly during the weekend. That’s what causes this unpleasant phenomenon.

Migraine is a disorder that can heavily affect everyday activities. The level of intensity varies, however, often, forces the person to give up everything what he is doing at the moment.

In the common imagination, this problem occurs mainly during the week, due to exhausting work shifts. In reality, however, according to the opinion of the experts, it seems that the strongest attacks appear on the weekendjust when you should take a break from everyday stress.

It is not a mysterious phenomenon because, at the base, there are well-defined reasons. Obviously, in-depth knowledge also allows you to work on the causes to avoid having to spend several hours with pain.

Stop weekend migraines: the triggers of this painful disorder

Migraine is very common. It mainly affects women, but there are also men who complain of suffering from it. In the face of sudden episodes, it is important to consult a doctor for a certain diagnosis. When the disturbance is frequent, however, frustration with the symptoms takes the place of concern. It can have serious consequences on one’s routinealso influencing social life.

On the weekend, which should be the most anticipated moment of the whole week, surprisingly, one can witness a increased seizures and pain. At a superficial glance, this phenomenon may not make sense, but it doesn’t. Experts, in fact, have managed to trace the triggering causes.

Often, the weekend is taken advantage of for go have fun with your friends. Under these circumstances, it’s not uncommon drink a few cocktails with friends and breaking one’s dietary regimen. Wine, however, represents a triggering factor due to the presence of tyramine and sulphites. There are particularly sensitive people who, following their employment, they may have severe migraines.

Furthermore, for the same reason, the role of nutrition should not be underestimated either. Chocolate, smoked salmon, cured meats and cheeses, always present at these events, are highly inadvisable.

According to some studies, during the weekend, you can attend one different distribution of caffeine. Tea and coffee are not taken in the same way due to different hours and the lack of working shifts. Saw his strong vasoconstrictive effectit’s no wonder that the lack of it is capable of triggering intense pain.

Sleep disturbances they are equally problematic. Sleeping less or more than usual can trigger a seizure. In the first case, it will appear within 24 hours of the event, in the second case, on the contrary, its onset will be immediate.

To counteract migraine, you need to talk to your doctor who, depending on the situation, can prescribe the necessary medications. Despite this valuable help, change the aforementioned habits can completely turn the situation around. The main advice is to continue following the same routine that you have during the week.

