Meteo weekend

There are big news on the meteorological front for next weekend and there is also a possible twist.

At the moment Italy is still enveloped in a mild anti-cyclonic bell which, however, day after day, is starting to give some signs of abating. This can be seen above all from the increase in low clouds, from the increasingly present mists in the North, all connected to an increase in humidity in the air, a clear symptom that the anticyclone is starting to age.

In the coming days the weather will be destined to undergo more evident changes with a first timid worsening in the North between Thursday 23 and Friday 24 as a result of a vortex close to Spain. A second and more marked deterioration is expected instead at the turn of the weekend. All eyes fixed on the high pressure which, as the map we propose below shows, will unbalance towards the north of our continent, thus activating the descent of very cold winds. The latter will feed the Iberian vortex which at the same time will move its center of gravity towards Sardinia. Pressure situation expected for Saturday 25 February The weather will thus be destined to deteriorate significantly already in that of Saturday 25 starting from the northern regions where they will arrive also heavy rains and snowfalls on the alpine reliefs around the 1000 meters of altitude. Some rains will also arrive in the Center by evening, up to the lower Tyrrhenian areas.

The cyclonic circulation will take on further strength during Sunday: the holiday will be a bad day for the Northern and Central regions, still with snowfalls on the Alpine hills even at low altitudes. Heavy rains in the Po Valley and even some thunderstorms in the Tyrrhenian regions.

But be careful, because on Sunday evening there could also be a real twist: the cold air that will feed the vortex will cause a sudden reinforcement of the Bora winds on the northernmost Adriatic side. The temperatures will plummet and for this reason we consider it highly probable some snowfall even up to plains and along the cost Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and up to the northernmost ones in the Marches.

This is a situation that will need to be monitored and that requires confirmation, especially given the time distance.