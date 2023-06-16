WEEKEND, with SCIPIONE Summer 2023 will break out! Soaring temperatures between Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 » ILMETEO.it

Weather: WEEKEND, with SCIPIONE Summer 2023 will break out! Soaring temperatures between Saturday 17 and Sunday 18

Weather forecast for the weekendFrom the weekend everything changes, Scipio, the African anticyclone is about to arrive! Big news on the weather front is expected between Saturday 17 and Sunday 18, a turning point that will characterize the final part of this month of June.

We are on the eve of a real upheaval after more than a month characterized by frequent thunderstorms, even locally violent. And the turnaround will begin before the weekend. Already since Friday 16 June, in fact, after the last rains, the high pressure will begin to advance forcefully towards Italy.

The change will then materialize Saturday 17 June when Scipio it will extend over a good part of the central-western Mediterranean basin. So here’s the news: it is a weather configuration typical of the most intense heat waves. The real Summer will break out all over Italy. The thermals on the ground will be able to reach remarkable values ​​for the period, with peaks higher than the average, even by 7/8°C.

The cause of this surge in thermal values ​​must be sought in the area from which the incoming air masses will depart: the interior of the Sahara Desert. The map below highlights the advance of the anticyclone towards our country, with the warm colored currents of orange e rosso that invade the entire Mediterranean basin. Maximum temperature peaks expected for Sunday 18 JuneConsequently, particularly in the day of Sunday 18 June, we expect a surge in thermal values ​​with maximum temperature peaks at over 35°C on the Sardinia (flare-ups are not excluded a 40°C) e Sicily Oriental. Elsewhere values ​​widely above 30-32°C.

We are therefore faced with the first serious heat wave of the season and greater atmospheric stability: in fact, after the many rains it will be the first fully summer weekend in the whole country with temperatures well over 30°C.