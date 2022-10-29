from Monica Guerzoni

A decision on masks in healthcare facilities is missing

ROME – The “liberalization”, key word of the strategy of

Orazio Schillaci on Covid, it will soon lead to a free all. The professor who took over from Roberto Speranza the government seems to be in a hurry to mark the new phase and reverse the course of the Draghi government’s line. Barring second thoughts, the few remaining virus containment rules will fall by means of circulars or decrees. The turning point began to take shape even before the vote of confidence, with the speech in the Chamber by the Prime Minister.



Giorgia Meloni has announced that she will not replicate “in any case” the model of her predecessors. If the Covid data also deteriorates again, the new government will not limit the freedoms of individuals or economic activities. For the prime minister, “correct” information, prevention and accountability “are more effective than coercion”.

Minister Schillaci’s counter-reform to “initiate a gradual return to normality in activities and behavior” begins to take shape. The minister got the idea that “the disease today is completely different from what it once was” and, having analyzed the data of the infected and the dead and taking into account the indications of the scientists, is planning the stages of “liberalization “. The first move is the decision of suspend the daily bulletin which for two and a half years informed citizens about the state of the epidemic. The instrument through which the government communicates hospitalizations and deaths will not be canceled, but “will be announced on a weekly basis” every Friday. See also The Disval 4All gym doubles: discover the new courses for everyone

Doctors who have been suspended from work because they refused to undergo the vaccine will be reinstated before the expiry of the suspension, which Draghi and Speranza had set for December 31st. An ad hoc provision will be needed, probably a decree law that will have to pass through the Council of Ministers. So the approval times will not be very short. The outgoing rector of Tor Vergata explains the choice with the “worrying shortage of medical and health personnel reported by the heads of the health and territorial structures”. But the turn is also a political signal, proof of this is the discussion that has been triggered.

The oppositions interpret the new government’s decisions on Covid as a great amnesty to thank the no vax and no green pass voters. The former minister Speranza, who also does not want to argue with his successor, is in tune with President Mattarella and fears that the innovations introduced by the Meloni government could weaken “the shield that allowed us to get out of the most difficult phase of the pandemic, a campaign vaccination which is the heritage of the country “. Prime Minister Meloni said clearly not to think so, so much so that she pronounced the word vaccines in Parliament only to say that the injections to 12-year-olds had no scientific basis.

Among the novelties of the new course there is also the “pacification” on fines, loudly requested by the League. The government is studying a rule to freeze the sending of € 100 folders for over 50s who, before June 15, 2022, did not complete the mandatory vaccination cycle. It remains to decide what to do on the masks and it is not a trivial topic. The obligation to wear the garment that was the symbol of the pandemic remained only for health facilities and residences for the elderly (RSA). The law expires on October 31 and Minister Schillaci is oriented not to renew it, letting it lapse: another decision destined to cause discussion. “Removing the #mascherina obligation in the hospital goes against the primary objective of protecting fragile people”, tweets the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta. See also Three positives, medicine is in quarantine at the Pordenone hospital

The last issue is the quarantine for the positives. Currently, if the infected person has been asymptomatic for at least two days, isolation can end after 5 days with a negative test. The no vax and no green pass minority requests that this rule be revised. But it seems difficult for a penalty taker like the general director of Health, Gianni Rezza, to sign the green light for the positive return to society.