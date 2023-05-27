Wegovy and Ozempic: The truth about the diabetes drug semaglutide

What is the mechanism of action of Semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic)?

Semaglutide is an active ingredient in GLP-1 analogues (GLP-1 ‘copies’), meaning it mimics the action of the body’s gut hormone GLP-1, which is released when we eat. Its effects include, on the one hand, increasing insulin secretion from the pancreas (which can lower blood sugar levels more precisely than other drugs) – and on the other hand, it has effects on the satiety center in our brain (reduction of hunger/appetite) and in the stomach (slower emptying = longer). full) – overall, the “Sema-Spritzer” are less hungry, are fuller and therefore eat less.

Why is Semaglutide suddenly being hailed as a weight loss shot pill?

It’s similar to Viagra (active ingredient: Sildenafil), which was originally developed as a heart drug, but the side effect “stable erection” was more lucrative – so here too: The (desirable) side effect “weight loss” is much more interesting than that Main effect “blood sugar lowering/control”. In studies, obese people lost about 15% of their body weight in one year, and a third lost more than 20% – a lot compared to other therapies. And if Wegovy is then pushed socially through “celebrity promotion”, eg by Elon Musk, then those who want to lose weight will of course quickly prick up their ears and the hype will go viral.

What are the side effects of Semaglutide?

Above all, “gastrointestinal” side effects occur, i.e. in the area of ​​digestion: nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain as well as a feeling of fullness and loss of appetite. It is therefore already suspected that these undesirable side effects alone can lead to some weight loss; simply because those who have these problems in the gastrointestinal tract are very pronounced, eat much less (can and want) – and then automatically lose weight. Basically, since semaglutide is administered in significantly higher doses in Wegovy than in Ozempic, the side effects (and thus the resulting weight loss) could be more severe.

Another aesthetic side effect that visibly counteracts the idea of ​​“getting slimmer and more beautiful quickly” is the so-called “Ozempic face”. This means a slack, sagging face – which is caused by the fact that due to the sometimes very rapid weight reduction, tightening (fat) tissue in the face is also broken down. And that’s how the “rapidly sema-slim” get this unfavorably sunken and older-looking facial structure plus a drained facial expression, caused by the rapid loss of volume.

What are the advantages of semaglutide in the treatment of type 2 diabetes?

The active ingredient is considered by specialists to be a great benefit in diabetes therapy, as a new way of controlling blood sugar – especially in patients who cannot tolerate the standard active ingredient metformin or for whom it does not have a sufficient effect to lower blood sugar. semaglutide is characterized by a better adapted, i.e. more needs-based insulin release.

What should you definitely consider if you want to take Semaglutide for weight loss?

First of all, one has to say: There is still no semaglutide drug in Germany that is approved for pure weight reduction. The drug Wegovy was approved in the EU in January 2022. However, the market entry has been postponed several times – meanwhile the middle of the year 2023 is announced as the launch date. Wegovy will then also be a prescription drug in Germany and can therefore only be prescribed by a doctor and used under medical supervision – but the health insurance companies will not cover the “sporty” costs, ie you have to pay for it yourself. And it won’t be cheap, expect to spend several hundred euros a month (in America, a pack costs about $1,000 – but such “moon prices” as in the USA will probably not exist in Europe). You also have to be prepared to give yourself an injection every week, probably for life – and not everyone likes or tolerates that. Ultimately, the decision for or against Wegovy is always made by the doctor based on the specific individual case after an individual benefit-risk assessment has been made.