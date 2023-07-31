Wegovy – everything you need to know about weight loss injections

Finally no more diet stress? “Wegovy” promises weight loss and control. Experts believe that this is a great opportunity for people with obesity. On the other hand, it is not suitable as a lifestyle product for quick slimming injections. Answers to the most important questions.

How does Wegovy work?

Patients can inject “Wegovy” from the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk under the skin once a week using a pre-filled pen that looks a bit like a highlighter: on the stomach, thigh or upper arm. It is a solution for injection with the active ingredient semaglutide.

For which patients is “Wegovy” suitable?

The preparation is intended for adults with a body mass index (BMI)

30+ (obesity) or 27+ (overweight) with at least one weight-related comorbidity such as type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure.

BMI is calculated from height and weight. For example, a man who is 1.80 meters tall and weighs 100 kilos is just over the 30 mark. In addition, the drug can also be prescribed for adolescents from the age of 12 who are obese or who weigh more than 60 kilos.

However, the injections alone should not be the answer for any of these groups: they should rather be a supplement to diet and exercise.

How does the active ingredient semaglutide work?

Semaglutide mimics the action of the body’s hormone GLP-1. “The impulse is set in the brain, so to speak, that one is full,” says the President of the German Obesity Society, Jens Aberle. According to clinical studies, the active ingredient reduces energy intake and increases the feeling of satiety and fullness, according to a paper by the EU medicines authority EMA.

Hunger feelings would be reduced, food cravings less frequent and less severe. Anyone who has a “Jieper” on fries and the like too often can apparently also get a grip on it: The preference for particularly fatty foods is reduced.

How much and how fast can you lose weight with it?

According to a study in the “New England Journal of Medicine” with a total of almost 2000 participants, “Wegovy” subjects had lost an average of 15 percent after 68 weeks (1 year and 5 months). The comparison group only achieved a loss of a good two percent with a dummy drug.

Does the syringe have to be used continuously?

“The currently available data indicate that after stopping semaglutide, there is a significant increase in weight again and that long-term intake is therefore necessary for most of those affected in order to maintain the reduced body weight,” reports the obesity society. Interval therapy could also be an option for some patients, but there is still a lack of scientific data on this.

Can we all have slim injections soon?

Experts clearly advise against use by people of normal weight who, for example, want to get rid of a few love handles before a beach vacation. “There is something wrong with the metabolism in overweight people, but not in healthy people. I would even say that you might even inject yourself with a risk of becoming overweight later,” warns Sylvia Weiner, chief physician for obesity surgery, in an interview with FOCUS online. “We know that from short-term diets. If I control the metabolism incorrectly, I provoke the wrong adaptation mechanisms.” In addition, there is currently no data on how the drug works in people of normal weight. “So I can only strongly advise against seeing the syringe as a lifestyle product.”

There is also the risk that the sick will find it harder or impossible to get their medication if there is an excessive run on it by healthy people.

Who bears the costs?

Statutory health insurance patients in Germany who want to use “Wegovy” first have to pay for it themselves. According to the German Social Security Code, weight loss products have so far been considered lifestyle products and are therefore excluded from being prescribed by statutory health insurance.

“Hopefully, the regulation will be changed soon so that at least some obese patients can be supplied with it on a prescription,” says Aberle. The German Obesity Society is committed to covering the costs in cases in which “Wegovy” is medically indicated, for example when other therapy options do not help.

How much will the therapy cost?

Novo Nordisk states the pharmacy sales price of a 4-week ration for the highest dose (2.4 mg) at a good 300 euros. That’s too much for self-payers, especially because the drug only works as long as it’s taken, says Aberle. The doctor is also expecting study results this year on the extent to which “Wegovy” helps to prevent some of the complications associated with obesity. These could possibly provide arguments for a cost assumption.

What are the possible side effects?

In previous studies, subjects reported nausea, diarrhea, constipation and vomiting most frequently. “But it can also trigger headaches and depress mood,” says expert Weiner. “That’s why the recommendation is to test it for four to six weeks first, check the results and then decide whether to do the long-term therapy. Because this is also an important point: it makes no sense to inject for a few weeks and then stop. You have to stick with it for the rest of your life.”

The manufacturer also mentions possible side effects on its website, such as inflammation of the pancreas, gallstones, a risk of low blood sugar and blurred vision in type 2 diabetics. The safety committee of the EMA is also currently examining data on “Wegovy”, among other things, about the risk of suicidal thoughts and thoughts of self-harm. However, according to the EMA, it is not yet clear whether the reported cases are related to the medicines themselves or to the patients’ underlying diseases or other factors.

Who should not take “Wegovy”?

The effectiveness has not been studied for a number of people with certain diseases, such as type 1 diabetes. According to the EMA, the preparation must not be used during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Anyone who wants to have a child must discontinue semaglutid at least two months in advance.

According to the manufacturer, those people who already had a certain form of thyroid cancer themselves or in the family should not get “Wegovy”. This also applies to serious allergic reactions to semaglutide or other ingredients. The manufacturer also points out that the drug can affect the way other drugs work because it slows down gastric emptying.

Are there alternatives?

Currently in Germany for weight reduction

Orlistat („Xenical“),

Liraglutid („Saxenda“) und

Semaglutid („Wegovy“)

authorized. “Of the active ingredients currently approved in the EU for the treatment of obesity, semaglutide 2.4 mg is the first choice from a medical-scientific point of view in view of the risk-benefit profile,” judges the obesity society “Wegovy”.

The diabetes drug “Ozempic” is also based on the active ingredient semaglutide, but in a lower dose (1 mg). In addition, it has so far only been approved as a type 2 diabetes drug and not as a weight loss product, even if it can also be sold for this purpose in so-called off-label use.

Other similar drugs are likely to be added, Aberle expects. According to him, the type 2 diabetes drug “Mounjaro” (active ingredient tirzepatide) could also be approved for use against obesity by the beginning of 2024 at the latest. According to current knowledge, it is even more effective than “Wegovy” in obesity therapy. Other active ingredients are in development.

