Weight loss and health: why chewing is so important

The “hard” foods, according to the results of various scientific studies, favor a control of the ingested calories and also a more physiological weight loss. The greater or lesser consistency of a food affects the quantity ingested, and therefore also the figure. In fact, this is also what emerged from the study by a team of Swiss and Dutch researchers recently published in the scientific database Plos One (Public Library of Science).

The tests conducted have shown, for example, that a tougher hamburger with a side dish of raw vegetables, since it requires more laborious chewing than a more tender hamburger with a side dish of cooked vegetables, causes increased stimulation in hormones that regulate appetite, anticipating the sense of satiety. In the example cited, up to 90 fewer calories are consumed, resulting in a 13% lower energy intake.

The chewing of hard foods therefore induces a greater sense of satiety. But what is the mechanism involved in these chemical processes, in detail?

Various research prior to this one posted on Plos One had shown that chewing characteristics, such as bite size and food residence time in the mouth, are closely related to the satiating effect of the meal. The research by Swiss researchers was instead conducted to evaluate the correlation between the consistency of food and caloric intake. The two objectives of the research in question were to evaluate how much the hardness of food affects caloric intake at lunch, and to investigate whether the caloric reduction recorded at lunch was compensated for in the eating behavior of the following meal, at dinner.

The interesting Swiss experiment

50 people (including 11 males of normal weight and aged between 24 and 26 years) were recruited for a lunch first with soft foods and then with hard foods (on the following day). The availability of food had been vacated either way, so people could eat at will as long as they wanted. On the same day as lunch, they also had a free dinner. At both lunch and dinner, the participants were filmed with a video camera to monitor their chewing and food handling characteristics.

As a result, people ate 13% fewer calories during the more solid meal than during the softer meal; furthermore, there was no compensation in terms of calories at the following meal, but the parameters remained regular. Not only that, the meal was eaten with smaller bites, the times it remained in the mouth were longer and chewing was slower than the meal with softer food.

Furthermore, the caloric intake of the free dinner did not result different after the two meals with different food consistency.

Swiss researchers concluded that making changes in the hardness and texture of food can prove itself a useful tool for controlling and managing daily caloric and energy intake. In short, the more you chew, the less you eat, the less you get fat. It should also be remembered that chewing solid foods It also promotes healthy teeth and gums.

Correct chewing: not only weight loss but reduction of pathologies

Another research, carried out by South Korean researchers and published in Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases, has revealed notable differences in favor of those who chew more, not only on weight loss and digestion, but also on the incidence of cardiovascular disease. As if to say that those who chew correctly live healthier. Comparing the two groups of people, the group that ate quickly, without chewing, showed – especially in males – a significant increase in cardiometabolic risk factors, such as increased blood sugar and a reduction in good cholesterol (the HDL one), completely independently of the presence of overweight or obesity.

We eat in a hurry because we are convinced that we have little time to eat. With the frenetic rhythms that the modern western lifestyle imposes on us, we almost feel justified if we eat a meal within 5 minutes or even standing up without even sitting down at the table. In reality it is of fundamental importance to devote at least 15-20 minutes to each meal, because these are the times that allow you to chew well and for a long time and to activate various chemical mechanisms connected to weight loss and inflammation. A Dutch study has also shown that it is very important to smell the food you eat. In fact, he documented that if food is intensely smelled and savored, a smaller quantity is eaten. The simple smell makes your mouth water and makes you eat more, while sniffing intensely, trying to perceive the characteristics of the food (the recipe with which the dish is prepared) and the richness of the smells, reduces the amount of food introduced and activates heat dispersion which facilitates the loss of excess fat.

When you have good food at your disposal, you just have to remember that the “cutlery” is so called because, between one bite and another, it must be “set” on the table and that you don’t need to count how many times you chew. You must savor food with pleasure, try to smell it, taste it, feel it in all its richness and goodness: a healthy pleasure, activated by taste and smell, to appreciate food intensely.

[di Gianpaolo Usai]

