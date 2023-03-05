Posted on March 5, 2023 by KPBaumgardt

Telling stories about food, exchanging recipes and preparation tips, and a few photos – that would be what “food bloggers” do all day long, or just occasionally. A “single-topic article” in this context would be one that only one Recipe dedicated…

Because it is breaded, you can see the “Tempehtaler“ At first it doesn’t indicate that he is such a person, the whole thing doesn’t show the total effort behind it, how much Research about to Tempehand the coloring agent for the almost black noodles is not visible either.

Soaked quinoa, which is already beginning to sprout, was the basis for the tempeh, so the potentially delicate preparation of which is not and will not be a “mass sport”.

As industrial meat substitutes and rhetoric supplant “real meat,” the next task would be to replace meat substitutes. “The” relevant contribution to sustainable and healthy Nourishment is hip now if we don’t want to go on a collective hunger strike 😉 .

Related posts:

Delicatessen – better than “substitutes” When whole grain is said to make you ill – When the milkmaid rings twice – When International Women’s Day follows “Obesity Day”. How healthy can tempeh be? Best-selling nutritional advisors vs. nutritional education from the school kitchen Boost your immune system with… / Tempeh is not a meat substitute / Chickpea Tempeh Patties & Chili Tomato Soup / Sale / Diversity Food – trials and tribulations, Lauterbach

Filed under: General | No comments “