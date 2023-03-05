Posted on December 31, 2022 by KPBaumgardt

2022 – so that’s over, but like other years deserves a review, and in terms of the foodblog, here comes the Food blog bilanz 2022One of many ;-).

In the last year I had actually tried to offer some variety; I’m not responsible for the “hot” topics that flare up briefly and then disappear again, but the following premise applies in general:

“Recipes are politics” – that’s in the twitter profile of fressnet.de, because agriculture and food are undoubtedly political fields as political fields.

Greenpeac saw things the same way, so a press release was created with one Christmas Roast Recipeperformed by an activist with an eco-friendly cap and in a good mood.

“The photos are available free of charge for editorial use if the credits are © Mitja Kobal / Greenpeace.”

When organizations present their brand in such a way that the press release for the “Christmas bean roast‘ is also quoted by television, this is marketing that is digging the water out of the food blogs. “One” is also satisfied with this result and remains true to the prevailing clichés (woman: kitchen, man: woman photographer), the decorative elements pointed hat and strong cord, but not the optimization of the roast, are in the foreground.

Food bloggers shouldn’t be surprised about the smaller number of visitors, the effect of the media giants influences every balance sheet.

That under “Ingredients“ Cooked beans are prescribed, suggests that the “environmental organization” is not quite up to date with the packaging revolution; Preparation is also part of politics, and if we avoid tons of can waste, it protects the environment, so: “Think about them Multicooker-Use after!”

An alternative: the corn meatloaf with vegan gravy, mushrooms and salad. The main ingredient of this roast experiment is mote corn or “maíz mote”, a specialty from Peru.

I already mentioned at last year’s food blog parade that a little more Cooperation necessary for societal progress, but some institutions are struggling to get beyond business-as-usual. So let’s put the idea of ​​”(Christmas) cooperative corn, beans and tempeh roast in the room – there are less than 12 months until the realization!

If you like, you can find a number of details in the “Balance sheet for 2021” that are still valid – the somewhat more detailed study of was new algae; with a little spirulina powder in the spinach I had also put it on the plate, but there is much more to try and invent.

Looking around on other food blogs is mostly pleasant – so I found the message during a “sample” that Julia, the Loeffelgenuss.de operates, the fermentation and consequently Kimchi discovered for himself.

Ten or twelve years ago something like this would have been one of the most exotic reports ever. Today it is a confirmation that home-prepared food offers advantages that cannot be produced purely industrially – and that our leading organizations lack the courage to try it out.

