Weight loss helper: Five foods make a flat stomach

Especially in the summer months, many wish for a flat, toned stomach. Abdominal workouts alone are not enough. It also depends on the right foods. Read here which five foods you should definitely eat.

Many try to get a flat stomach with diets and workouts. Choosing the right foods also plays a crucial role.

This is the best diet for a flat stomach

If the middle of the body looks misshapen and bloated, the excess fat is not always to blame. Because not only the layer of fat that everyone has on their stomach can cause their stomach to bulge.

Certain foods or intolerances can also cause the stomach to be round rather than flat.

Rocket, chircorée and radicchio – have a lot of bitter substances

Bitter substances stimulate digestion and thus prevent a bloated stomach. Natural bitter substances have a positive influence on the various stages of digestion. Eating a chicory salad, for example, helps digestion.

The flow of saliva is already stimulated when chewing, the stomach produces more gastric acid and the flow of bile is stimulated. This is important for fat burning, among other things.

Bitter substances also help intestinal activity and can thus contribute to healthy digestion and reduce bloating.

Cucumber – contains a lot of water

Cucumbers are 95 percent water. This is good because it keeps them low in calories and keeps the body hydrated.

In addition, cucumbers contain a lot of dietary fiber. These are healthy plant fibers that support the intestines in their work.

Wholemeal bread – full of fiber

If you want to avoid flatulence and intestinal problems, you should rely on whole grain bread – preferably gluten-free.

In contrast to white bread, whole grain bread contains significantly more fiber. These only allow the blood sugar level to rise slowly, which in turn can prevent food cravings.

Why prefer gluten-free bread?

Gluten is a mixture of proteins found in grains. For some people, gluten causes digestive problems.

In the worst case, this leads to celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease. Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight loss, fatigue and malnutrition.

However, people who do not suffer from celiac disease can also have gluten sensitivity. This can cause abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, fatigue and headaches. Wholemeal bread also has a bad effect on digestion.

Cottage cheese – lots of proteins

Proteins are important for a flat stomach because they keep you full for longer than carbohydrates. Sufficient protein is also necessary for muscle building.

Quark not only contains proteins, but also healthy bacteria for the intestinal microbiome. The quark contains a good amount of probiotics that pay off for the gastrointestinal tract. Probiotics inhibit inflammation and support the intestinal flora.

Caution : People with lactose intolerance should avoid quark. In this case, quark makes digestion difficult and can even lead to severe flatulence.

Walnuts – eat in moderation

Walnuts contain a lot of calories, but they don’t make you fat immediately. The magic formula: enjoy walnuts in moderation.

The unsaturated fatty acids contained in walnuts can even promote a flat stomach. Regular walnut consumption not only improves the cholesterol level in the blood, but also the intestinal flora. This is also confirmed by a study by the Ludwigs-Maximilians-University in Munich.

Walnuts not only have a positive influence on the microbiome of the intestine, but are also suitable for people who want to lose weight. The protein and fat keep you full for a long time and provide the body with important nutrients. Walnuts are therefore a perfect snack for in between.