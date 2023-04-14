For what reasons does the weight stagnate?

Losing weight can be a challenge and sometimes it seems like the weight just won’t go down despite your best efforts. The main cause of no further weight loss is subconscious snacking:

A small handful of nuts here, a piece of chocolate there and a little more came out of the oil bottle. What doesn’t sound like much at first can add up to 100 to 300 extra calories throughout the day. As a result, it quickly happens that you are no longer in a calorie deficit, but instead on your personal maintenance calories and therefore no longer lose weight.

Consistent writing down can be very helpful here to keep track. Other possible reasons are less physical activity in everyday life, water retention due to more fiber, the female menstrual cycle or an intensive sports unit, but also an irregular diet with strongly fluctuating calorie intake.

In addition, a slowed down metabolism due to previous crash diets is often the cause, but too little sleep and stress can also be reasons why the weight simply does not want to decrease. Lack of sleep and stress in particular are often underestimated. However, both contribute extremely to the success of the customer!

How to boost metabolism to break the weight plateau?

The most common reason that the body slows down the metabolism is a previous crash diet, with a very low calorie intake. Due to evolution, the body learns to cope with the low food intake and correspondingly shuts down some basic bodily functions in order to be able to manage with the low energy intake. The result is the well-known “sleeping metabolism”. Fortunately, this can also be cranked up again.

For this it is important to eat enough again. Calorie calculators can help determine the appropriate requirement. Combined with the right training, this can help to boost the metabolism in the long term. There is no miracle pill that speeds up the metabolism, even if some advertising promises say so. Instead, a healthy lifestyle helps, with regular physical activity, a balanced diet and enough sleep. This is the key to a healthy metabolism and sustainable weight loss.

Can proper nutrition end weight stagnation?

A balanced diet plays the crucial role in overcoming weight stagnation. Consuming too many calories will result in not losing weight or even gaining weight. On the other hand, too little food intake can also cause the body to switch to starvation mode and burn less fat.

A calorie deficit is key to fat loss. However, this should not be too large. For most people, a daily calorie deficit of 150 to 500 kcal is optimal. This allows you to lose up to 2 kilograms of fat per month. However, it is important to ensure that you never eat less than the body consumes in the basal metabolic rate. This is the amount that the body needs to supply the organs, brain and muscles when the body is at rest. A calorie calculator can help to determine the basal and performance turnover. The deficit is deducted from this.

Free apps for tracking the calories you eat can help you keep track. It is important that the food you eat is high in fiber, protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats. It also helps to take a 3-4 hour break between meals and avoid frequent snacking. If you are still stuck in the weight loss dead end, it is advisable to consult a nutritionist and get the right expertise to help you lose weight.

What kind of training can you use to break the weight plateau?

A lack of physical exercise is often partly responsible for the fact that a weight plateau occurs. Moderate endurance training such as long, brisk walks, walking, cycling or swimming is particularly helpful for fat burning. The pulse should only be so high that you can still have a conversation – fat burning is optimal in this pulse range. High-intensity workouts burn calories, but mainly carbohydrates. This leads to a great hunger after the training and one often eats more than was actually burned. The moderate endurance training should ideally be completed at least 2 to 3 times a week for 30 to 60 minutes.

In addition, it makes sense to integrate strength training. The muscles not only shape the body aesthetically, they also consume more calories in the basal metabolic rate. It’s important to note, however, that you shouldn’t adjust your training too quickly and drastically to avoid injury or overtraining. Gradually adjusting movement can eventually help overcome the weight plateau and make weight loss progress. Fixed appointments that you schedule into your calendar for exercise can also help make exercise a priority.

Can the metabolism be boosted without exercise?

The right diet is the most important building block for boosting the metabolism. Sport can also contribute significantly, but is not absolutely necessary. Then, however, special emphasis should be placed on everyday movement. This is often greatly underestimated! The so-called “NEAT” stands for “non-exercise activity thermogenesis” and describes the calories that we burn in everyday life outside of targeted training – i.e. through movements such as walking, standing, sitting, climbing stairs, housework or gardening. The NEAT can make a significant contribution to daily calorie burning and thus influences weight and metabolism.

When you’re consistently in a calorie deficit, your body often responds by subconsciously reducing NEAT. This means that people are less active: they sit more, take the escalator more often or use the car instead of walking. This effect occurs because the body tries to conserve energy to compensate for reduced calorie intake and ensure survival. This is the body’s natural response to reduced energy intake, but it can make it harder to lose weight. It is therefore important to remain physically active on a regular basis and to increase the NEAT through targeted exercise in everyday life in order to maintain the metabolism and overcome the weight plateau – then you can lose fat without exercising.

How important are regeneration and stress management when losing weight?

Stress at work or in private life, but also too much training or too little sleep can lead to a hormonal imbalance in the body, which has a negative effect on metabolism and weight loss.

Stress causes the body to release more of the hormone cortisol. As an antagonist to insulin, cortisol raises the blood sugar level. It ensures that protein from the muscles is converted into sugar for energy supply. It thus inhibits the build-up of protein in the cell and the breakdown of fat. The reason for this are ancient physical instincts that ensured the survival of our ancestors: when fighting or fleeing, the body suddenly needed additional energy. However, today’s stress usually arises while sitting, for example in stressful situations in the office. There is no more fighting (except perhaps with words) today. The body therefore provides energy in the form of sugar, which we then do not consume because we are not physically active. The excess energy is therefore stored again – unfortunately mostly in the fat deposits. This makes it difficult to build muscle and lose fat when exposed to high levels of cortisol.

Many people also tend to stress with consuming unhealthy foods. Instead of chocolate, chips and gummy bears, an active relaxation program helps. A sauna session can be helpful here, as can yoga, meditation or breathing exercises to specifically reduce stress.