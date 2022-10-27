Does training with weights really have a purely aesthetic ambition or is there more? Let’s find out …

Andrea Bulgheroni – Noritura

L’weight training or overloading (“Resistance training” according to the Anglo-Saxons) has acquired over time an increasingly prominent role in the routine of many of us and in the physical preparation of top athletes. The reasons are varied, from the purely aesthetic drive of those who want get in shape or look toned during the holidays, passing by fans of disciplines such as Crossfit, Powerlifting and Bodybuilding, reaching the populations of elite athletes.

What the WHO guidelines say — In 2020 the World Health Organization published the new ones Guidelines on physical activity and sedentary behaviour, which define the amount and type of physical activity that everyone should practice to maintain good physical and mental health, based on the most recent studies on the subject. In summary, it is stated that for the maintenance of an optimal state of health an average adult should practice in a week 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or 75 to 150 minutes of intense activity (a combination of the two also applies). To this it should be added at least 2 workouts per week aimed at developing muscle strength and involving all major muscle groups. In the more advanced age groups it is also recommended not to neglect thebalance training, which could prevent the risk of falls. So thetraining with overloads it is always to be encouraged, even and especially in the older age group. See also Digital terrestrial, the new phase begins: channels, compatible TVs and decoders, here's what to know

Weight training: health benefits — Constant, progressive and correctly set training significantly decreases the incidence of pathological conditions such as osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular risk in general. It makes the body more solid and decreases the risk of falls in the elderly, favoring autonomy in the activities of everyday life. It also slows down the progressive loss of lean mass that physiologically occurs with age, allowing to preserve muscles and strength and decreasing the accumulation of fat mass. Huge benefits therefore, which can be obtained with a relatively modest commitment of two weekly workouts that involve all the muscles of the body in a functional way.

Alternatives to weights — The same effects can be achieved in many ways, if you don’t like theuse of classic weightsdumbbells and barbells, even with the use of rubber bands, free body with classic gymnastic equipment or simply using your body as weight, in the gym or at home, as long as it is always safe.

The benefits for sports performance — There is also good news for sports fans and regular practitioners. L’complementing training with overloads to aerobic activity would bring enormous benefits in a synergistic and functional way to sports performance. Let’s abandon the preconceptions that training with weights would make us slow and awkward: numerous and recent studies, published in illustrious magazines such as British Journal of Sports Medicinereiterate that strength training is a fundamental point in the routine of every sportsman, developing more solid tissues and able to withstand both acute and chronic overload injuries. See also Epic pushes new engine to enhance 3D special effects Unreal Engine 5 subverts game quality – StartUpBeat

Even a marathon runner should not neglect (targeted) training of the muscle component! The advantages are enormous and many:

injury resistance;

better body composition and therefore less fat mass in favor of greater lean mass;

increase in performance and mood

better insulin sensitivity and use of energy substrates introduced with food.

A dutiful warning: improvisation is always not recommended, as well as relying on unprofessional figures without specific qualifications who promise dazzling results in a short time. Training must be a path to health and not a race for results: always contact an Exercise and Sports specialist (doctor, kinesiologist and physiotherapist) able to identify and manage the particularities and problems of each.