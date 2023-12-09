Weight Training: The Secret to Staying Fit After 40, According to Research

A new study conducted by specialists at the University of Copenhagen has found that weight training could be the key to keeping nerves and muscles working together as the body ages. The study, which was published in the American Journal of Physiology: Cell Physiology, involved a group of men with an average age of 70 who participated in weight training exercises three times a week for four months.

The researchers found that after just two months, the participants showed significant improvements in physical fitness and muscle size. According to Casper Søndenbroe, an academic at the Center for Healthy Aging at the University of Copenhagen, the results suggest that it’s never too late to start exercising and make a difference in your physical well-being.

While weight training cannot prevent the natural deterioration of physical fitness and the connection between muscles and nerves, the study found that it can slow down the process. Søndenbroe emphasized the importance of building up “reserves” from an early age to have an advantage in later years.

“Our study demonstrates that weight training can strengthen the connection between the nerves of the spinal cord and the muscles, protecting the functional capacity of the body and reducing the risk of motor neuron death in the spinal cord,” said Søndenbroe.

The specialist added that while weight training is beneficial for individuals of all ages, it is advisable to consult with a doctor to evaluate your particular case and determine the best exercise routines to adopt. Further research is also needed to fully understand how these exercises affect the connection between nerves and muscles.

Despite the need for additional research, the study suggests that weight training could be an effective way for older individuals to improve their physical strength and overall well-being.

