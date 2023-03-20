In the USA, the headlines about diabetic drugs to reduce weight never end. Now the company “Weight Watchers” also wants to benefit from the hype about the coveted drugs for type 2 diabetes: for an additional monthly fee, “Weight Watcher” customers should in future easily receive prescriptions for the new “miracle cure for losing weight”. Originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, the drugs are attracting increasing attention as appetite suppressants.

Weight Watchers kauft „Sequence“

The weight loss company Weight Watchers International just announced the acquisition of Sequence, an online service for digital prescriptions and doctor advice. Weight Watchers paid $132 million for the acquisition. “Sequence” launched in 2021 with great success during the pandemic and today has over 24,000 patients paying an additional $99 each month in addition to a one-time entry fee of $49. For an additional monthly fee, “Weight Watcher” participants will in future also be able to access doctors via “Sequence” without any effort, who will prescribe the diabetic medication Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro online for weight loss.

Because in addition to “Weight Watchers” previous diet methods such as counting points of certain foods, drugs should now help you lose weight, announced the managing director Sima Sistani. “Advances in science show that there is a remarkable opportunity to improve outcomes,” said Sistani. “As leaders in weight management, it is our job to support everyone who is interested in finding out if these medicines are right for them.” At the same time, they want to encourage interested customers to do strength training and eat a protein-rich diet – and prevent the dwindling of the kilos from leading to muscle loss.

Semaglutide – developed to treat type 2 diabetes

Semaglutide is the main ingredient in popular drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy. The substance was originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes and was launched on the US market in 2017. A year later it was also approved in the EU.

Semaglutide stimulates the pancreas to produce more insulin. This leads to the regulation of blood sugar levels as well as the reduction of glucagon – a hormone that raises sugar levels. The side effects: loss of appetite and sometimes drastic weight loss.

The run on drugs in the USA has been so great for months that many diabetics who actually need them medically have hardly been able to find the funds. “Doctors shouldn’t just hand this out like candy,” lamented medical doctor Janette Nesheiwat on Fox News. “It’s a problem when diabetics can’t get the medication they need. It’s a big problem for those who really and truly need the medicine.” In a statement by the manufacturer Novo Nordics it said: They are trying to hopefully be able to alleviate the bottlenecks by the end of March.

TikTok-Trend: „Ozempic Body“

But the slim, so-called ‘Ozempic bodies’ continue to be celebrated on TikTok – and in the US media, ‘Ozempic Face’ is now also part of common parlance in addition to ‘Ozempic Body’. On news channels, cosmetic surgeons now regularly warn of an ‘Ozempic face’: The drastic weight loss can lead to hollowed, sagging cheeks and premature aging of the face, they point out.

“Every day patients come to me with ‘Ozempic Face’,” New York dermatologist Paul Jarrod Frank revealed on morning television “TODAY”. It’s not just about a few more wrinkles, he explains. “With such rapid, acute weight loss, the facial mass dwindles. It shows in the jaw, around the mouth, under the eyes.”

Moral and medical risks

But neither moral concerns about medical care for diabetics nor well-known risks such as intestinal obstruction, the development of eating disorders or premature aging of the skin seem to deter Americans from their euphoria for semaglutide. Even the warning that after stopping the medication you gain weight again does not seem to affect the enthusiasm.

And so American doctors are writing more and more prescriptions for patients who would like to lose a few pounds – in all parts of the country and especially in Hollywood. “You all look great,” TV star Jimmy Kimmel greeted his audience at the Oscars last Sunday and joked: “When I look around here, the question naturally arises: Is Ozempic maybe the right one for me?”

Previously, a colleague of Kimmel’s, star comedian Chelsea Handler, revealed: “My anti-aging doctor gives this to all her patients. She told me, ‘This is great if you ever want to lose five pounds.’ I didn’t even know I was taking the stuff.”