Weight: Why is it so hard to lose weight? – Health

If you are overweight, you are undisciplined and lazy – this is the common prejudice against overweight and obese people. And although more than half of Germans now belong to this group, it persists. In his bestseller “The Hungry Brain”, the American neurobiologist Stephan Guyenet shows how much willpower is overestimated and what a major role genes and the subconscious play. When the book came out in 2017, lifestyle changes were still his recommended way to lose weight. But now there are new drugs on the market that fight obesity where Guyenet thinks it occurs: in the brain.