Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to another 16 years in prison for harassment and rape by a court in Los Angeles, at the end of the second trial against him. With this sentence we arrive effectively a life sentence for the former Hollywood super producer, already sentenced to 23 years by a New York court. The sentence came two months after the jury found him guilty of raping a former model and actress, 34 at the time, who testified anonymously in 2013.

Barring judicial twists, Weinstein, 70, will therefore spend the rest of his life behind bars. Over a hundred women have accused him of harassment and rape from 2017 onwards, giving birth to the #metoo movement. However, only a dozen were heard by the judiciary, including the two in New York for which the first sentence was reached.

«He is anxious, disappointed but optimistic about his chances of appeala spokesman for the former Miramax boss said before the hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles began, where Weinstein was unanimously found guilty in December by a jury of nine men and three women .