«Welcome back, Italy!». Once an agreement has been reached with the Privacy Guarantor, here’s what changes

«Welcome back Italy». Thus ChatGpt announces its return online for Italian users who have accessed the service again. The platform is available again in Italy about a month after the temporary stop decided by the Privacy Guarantor which had blocked the processing of data due to failure to comply with the relevant legislation. A few days before the April 30 deadline set by the Authority, OpenAI, the US company that developed and manages the platform, complied with the requests after negotiations and reopened the service. «ChatGpt is available again for users in Italy – announced the company -. We are thrilled to welcome them back and remain committed to protecting their privacy. We met or clarified the issues raised by the Guarantor”.

ChatGpt, agreement with the Privacy Guarantor

On March 31, the Authority had announced the start of an investigation, after noting, among other things, the lack of information to users and all interested parties whose data was collected by OpenAI, but above all the absence a legal basis to justify the massive collection and storage of personal data. Then on April 11, he sent a series of prescriptions to the company. “We have addressed or clarified the issues raised by the Guarantor – adds the spokesman – including new information on the Help Center and on how we collect and use data; increased visibility of our Privacy Policy on the OpenAI homepage and ChatGpt login page. Increased visibility of our user content opt-out module in Help Center articles and in the Privacy Policy.” We continue to offer our email response process and email privacy requests as well as a new form for EU users to exercise their right to object to our use of their personal data. to power our models. And a tool to verify the age of users in Italy at the time of registration. We appreciate the collaboration of the Guarantor and look forward to continuing the ongoing discussions», concludes the spokesman of the company that created ChatGpt.

The Guarantor: « Now more transparency »

«OpenAI, the company that manages ChatGPT, has sent a note in which it illustrates the measures introduced in compliance with the requests of the Authority contained in the provision of last April 11, explaining that it has made available to European users and non-users and, in some cases, even outside Europe, a series of additional information, to have modified and clarified some points and recognized to users and non-users accessible solutions for the exercise of their rights”. The Privacy Guarantor explains it, specifying that in the light of these improvements OpenAI has made ChatGPT accessible again in Italy.

The pallets

The Guarantor explains that OpenAI has: – prepared and published on its website information aimed at all users and non-users, in Europe and in the rest of the world, to illustrate which personal data and with which methods are processed for the training of algorithms and to remember that anyone has the right to object to such processing; – extended the information on the processing of data reserved for users of the service, making it now accessible also in the registration mask before a user registers for the service; – recognized to all people living in Europe, including non-users, the right to object to the processing of their personal data for the training of algorithms, including through a special form that can be filled in online and is easily accessible; – introduced a welcome screen for the reactivation of ChtaGPT in Italy, with references to the new privacy policy and the methods of processing personal data for algorithm training; – has provided for the possibility for the interested parties to have the information deemed incorrect declaring themselves, at present, technically unable to correct the errors; – clarified, in the information reserved for users, that while it will continue to process certain personal data to guarantee the correct functioning of the service on the basis of the contract, it will process their personal data for the purpose of training the algorithms, unless they exercise the right to opposition, on the basis of legitimate interest; – has already implemented a form for users in recent days that allows all European users to exercise the right to object to the processing of their personal data and thus be able to exclude conversations and the related history from the training of their algorithms; – added a button on the welcome screen reserved for Italian users already registered to the service through which, in order to re-access the service, they must declare that they are of age or over thirteen and, in this case, that they have parental consent; – inserted the request for the date of birth in the service registration mask, providing for a block on registration for users under thirteen and providing, in the hypothesis of users over thirteen but minors, that they must confirm that they have parental consent to use the service. The Authority expresses “satisfaction with the measures undertaken and hopes that OpenAI, in the coming weeks, will comply with the further requests given to it with the same provision of 11 April with particular reference to the implementation of an age verification system and the planning and creation of a communication campaign aimed at informing all Italians of what happened and of the possibility of opposing the use of their personal data for the purpose of training the algorithms”. The Authority “recognizes the progress made to combine technological progress with respect for people’s rights and hopes that the company will continue along this path of adaptation to European legislation on data protection”. The Guarantor “will therefore continue with the preliminary investigation launched against OpenAI and with the work that will be carried out by the specific task force set up within the Committee that brings together the European Union’s privacy authorities”.

The comparison

A first signal – Il Sole 24 Ore recalls – arrived during the week when OpenAI granted all users worldwide the possibility of excluding their conversations from algorithm training. But for the return to the Italian market OpenAi would have had to respond to very specific requests from the Italian Guarantor such as the presence in ChatGpt of useful tools to allow interested parties, even non-users, to request the rectification of personal data concerning them generated inaccurately by the service or the cancellation of the same, in case the rectification is not technically possible.

Furthermore, OpenAI will have to allow interested non-users to exercise, in a simple and accessible way, the right to object to the processing of their personal data used for the exercise of the algorithms and recognize a similar right to users, if they identify the legitimate interest such as legal basis of the treatment. OpenAi will have to run an advertising campaign so that everyone, even non-users, knows they can be excluded from the chatbot.

Read the full article

on The Messenger