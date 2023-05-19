Welcome is care (19/05/2023) – Vita.it

A lot has happened since, in Milan, those we now call medical migrants stopped on the benches because they were too destitute to be able to pay for accommodation. Just the meeting with a poor man, suitcase in hand, led Laura Vedano to found CasAmica Onlus, a voluntary organization which since 1986 has welcomed patients and their families in difficulty from all over Italy and abroad for treatment in the hospitals of Milan and today also in Lecco and Rome. The need for hospitality was discussed at the congress «The evolution of care» in Milan promoted by CasAmica ODV e Roche Foundationboth a social and a health need, as he highlighted the Councilor for Welfare of the Municipality of Milan Lamberto Bertolébecause «often a need for health has a social one behind it. Social and health integration is one of the priorities together with the creation of a true culture of health and the integration of different skills. Unavoidable moves, because wealth does not increase as well as the solutions provided by biomedical research are doing».

That ability to take care of others, combined with empathic listening and good communication is crucial for a clinician: some have it, some don’t, and still too few are taught it. Maura Massimino, head of the complex structure of pediatric oncology of the Irccs National Cancer Institute in Milan, calls it «parascientific craftsmanship». Every year in Italy 1,600 children and 900 adolescents fall ill with cancer. “Those of children are 1-2% of all tumors and they are different diseases from those of adults” he explains, adding that today 60% of them will recover, therefore in the range between 20 and 39 years today one person out of 530 had pediatric cancer. Therefore, one of the objectives, in addition to the increase in survival, is precisely that of quality of life, avoiding sequelae in adulthood due to the disease or induced by anticancer therapies to long-survivors. Pediatric cancers are rare and a pediatrician will see few cases in his entire career, which is why families travel to specialist centres. Solid tumors of the pediatric age are treated at the Cancer Institute, those of the blood at San Gerardo di Monza. 40% of the young patients treated at the Milan Cancer Institute come from outside the region: «Welcome is a cure» says Massimino «After the diagnosis nothing will be as before, it will in any case be different: the child who arrives at the Institute already has his life turned upside down because he has had to change his habits such as school and friends; he is at the end of the line » [hesaysshowingalittlepatient’sdrawingofatrainatthestation)[dicemostrandoildisegnodiuntrenoinstazionediunpiccolopaziente)

In collaboration with the Institute, CasAmica – which welcomes over 4,000 people every year in its six houses between Milan, Rome and Lecco and a seventh structure is under construction on the outskirts of Milan, which can accommodate up to 60 people a day– also activated a listening space that offers support to people who have faced the path of illness and treatment and have recovered, helping them, through the intervention of a psychologist, a social worker and an educator, to reconstruct a life project and to take the first steps towards its realisation. The support, made possible by the collaboration with local realities and institutions, can concern the search for a new job, a new housing arrangement or training courses and internships. “How long does the state of necessity last?” asks Laura Veneroni psychologist and psychotherapist of Int. Many would say: until the end of the treatment. But no: «Normality frightens us, we are afraid of finding ourselves no longer capable of doing what used to be simple. Time can’t often be allowed to take its course, because things not addressed can make things worse». To prevent this from happening, awareness and help are needed. Like what also comes from corporate volunteering.