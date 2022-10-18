Home Health Welcome lesson for new medical freshmen in English: 19 from Iran
Welcome lesson at the Alberoni College of Piacenza, for new students and new students of the course in Medicine and Surgery of the University of Parma. The director general of the university, Candeloro Bellantoni, and the president of the course, Marco Vitale, arrived to greet them and wish them a happy academic year. “The brief welcome – explains the note from the University of Parma – was attended by the first year students, some of the second year and the representatives of the students of the single cycle degree course in Medicine and Surgery of Parma”.

The single-cycle master’s degree course, entirely delivered in English, started last year, and was activated with the collaboration of the Ausl, the Municipality of Piacenza and with the support of the Emilia-Romagna Region. “The result of a great joint work between institutions – adds the note – the course, with a limited number at national level, was created on the one hand to strengthen the educational offer of the University of Parma in the medical-surgical field and on the other to strengthening the sector in the region and in particular in Piacenza: a challenge and at the same time a great opportunity for growth and development ».

This year at the Alberoni College, the current location of the course, there will be a total of 200 between female students and students of Medicine and Surgery: 100 in the first year and 100 in the second year. 40% are non-EU and the rest are female students from EU member countries, of which about 30% are Italian.

Of the freshmen 2022-23the 40 extra-EU allowed in the first round they come from Iran (19), Turkey (8), Pakistan (3), Sri Lanka (2), South Korea (1), Egypt (1), Japan (1), Jordan (1), India ( 1), Qatar (1), Republic of South Africa (1), Uganda (1).

