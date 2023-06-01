Welfare and health of the rabbit: what are the foods that he should never be tasted

The well-being of our rabbit is essential and for this reason we should be careful never to let him taste some foods.

Il rabbit it is one of our favorite pets. Very tender, soft, cuddly, but also funny and curious, he is often a real troublemaker. When we adopt them as puppies and they grow up with us, a deep and sincere bond is created, as much as we can have with a cat or a dog.

To ensure that we protect your well-being and health, be careful never to let him taste these foods: they can be harmful!

Sometimes we can’t resist, above all because they are big eaters. So we give him a piece of our snack or dinner, without realizing that we are putting him at serious risk. There are, in fact, some foods that we must absolutely avoid.

Foods that the rabbit should never taste: they can be dangerous for his health

Many will think this is absurd, as they tend to chew on everything, including furniture and clothing. Yet, some nutrients contained in the food of us human beings or some substances that compose them, as well as the type of processing, they can become a serious danger to our bunnies.

Let’s start from chocolate. Never let him taste it, of any type or brand. Whether it’s the one in pieces or the spreadable cream. It is a product that can poison the rabbit and, however much we want to pamper it, we must think about protecting its health.

Pasta and bread are part of the list. We know that our puppy likes them a lot, but they are not good for him at all. For this reason we must absolutely avoid it, whether it is also the wholemeal one or it is just a tiny crumb.

Yogurt. It’s not a good idea to let him lick the lid or the spoon. Yogurt contains certain ingredients that are good for humans but can harm the rabbit. So let’s avoid it altogether.

Garlic and onion. Even if you’re preparing your puppy’s meal with your own hands, avoid these condiments. They are not suitable, on the contrary, they could become toxic and harmful.

Legumes. Whether they are beans, peas, lentils, in no case can we feed them to our rabbit. Neither raw nor cooked, of course. We therefore take care to be careful even if we are used to leaving the puppy free at home and, while we are cooking, some “grains” escape us and end up on the floor.

Mushrooms and aubergines. Same speech, they are dangerous, however we cook them. The rabbit has a specific feed and there are some foods that we can let him taste without risk, but it is absolutely not about these two.

So pay attention to the power supply rabbit that if it doesn’t feed well it could also lose its hair.