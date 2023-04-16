«Well-being is activated with an evocative stimulus»

Raise your hand who in front of a sunset he perceived a sense of peace and well-being. Probably everyone, and without knowing the reason, found themselves feeling the same everywhere. Yet, for scientists who study the mechanisms of our brain it is not new that, staring at images full of beauty, a reaction of amazement and pleasure is activated. British researchers fromUniversity of Exeterlast in order of time to want to investigate the effects of sunset on our behavior, have even come to the conclusion that observing a rural or even urban landscape while the sun is setting or outdoorsalba not only improves mood, but even helps you relate better to others.

POSITIVE EMOTIONS

To prove it, Alex Smalley, researcher and lead author of the study, involved 2,500 people: in front of the images of nature all the participants in the experiment had positive effects on mental well-being. And the demonstration is not trivial. According to British researchers, the observation of natural phenomena could be included in the treatment of mental disorders, given that it causes an explosion of positive emotions, even if in some subjects to a lesser extent than others. «The explanation for this well-being can be found in our brain, but also in our heart, in our history and in our memory – explains Alberto Siracusano, full professor of psychiatry at the Tor Vergata University in Rome and director of psychiatry and clinical psychology of the University Hospital – In essence, cognitive neuroscience helps us to understand a lot why a sunset or a beautiful landscape are good for our souls». According to neuroaesthetics, in fact, a series of cerebral circuits are activated in our brains that have to do with the circuits of pleasure. And this happens thanks to different stimuli, whether visual, acoustic, olfactory or taste. «Beauty is a perception that develops within our mind – explains Siracusano – Therefore, paradoxically, it can also be stimulated by a digital image. Although being in the context of a natural sunset is obviously different from looking at the poster of a beautiful panorama in a travel agency, let’s not forget that it is precisely that image, reproduced in a catalog for example, that prompts us to leave. This means that the stimulus has managed to provoke an affective and aesthetic response, that is linked to the pleasure of the sunset or to the beauty that we remember in that type of situation».

THE EXPERIENCE

Here comes the field, at this point, the wealth of experience that has been accumulated since childhood. «In this cerebral mechanism – continues the psychiatrist – an important role is played by memory and individual culture, understood in the sense of experience, that is to say our sensory ideo-affective heritage. In essence, in the course of our lives we more or less unconsciously register colours, smells, flavors which can then be composed, once we grow up, in the understanding and affective response we have in the face of that type of situation». Therefore, if observing the sunset or the sunrise, as well as being in contact with nature, brings well-being to our mind, we must not underestimate other opportunities that improve mood and therefore social behavior. «Everything that is capable of making us live emotional experiences is good for mental health – assures Siracusano – And it is within everyone’s reach, given that when stimuli are received, anyone is then able to develop emotional responses. The level of reaction depends on the sensitivity and history of each individual, which is strongly linked to our relational skills. Let’s not forget that, for example, music, art, reading and above all sociability, generosity and sharing have positive effects. On the contrary, vital poverty and even urban decay are harmful to mental health.