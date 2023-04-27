Well deserved time out – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

Well-deserved break in the thermal baths of the Kannewischer Collection (Image source: @Kannewischer Collection)

In everyday life, mothers are very tense in the balancing act between work and family. On Mother’s Day, they deserve explicit Me-Time as a thank you for their commitment.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, almost 75 percent of all mothers are employed. In addition, they are very busy at home. In a survey by the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy, 87 percent of them stated that they took on more than half of the childcare. They are also significantly more active than fathers when it comes to housework – whether shopping, cooking or cleaning. No wonder that many struggle with the balancing act between work and family – and that during the corona pandemic under aggravated conditions: According to the AXA Mental Health Report 2022, mothers in particular suffered during this stressful time due to daycare and school closures as well as bans on contacts and events under increased stress and reached the limits of their strength; one in eight said they never found time for regenerating breaks.

Explicit Me Time

They more than deserve a thank you for their commitment. Explicit me-time instead of the usual gifts such as chocolates, perfume or flowers is particularly good for mothers. Switching off, relaxing and recharging your batteries is best done far away from all obligations if no children are being entertained, no meals prepared, no vocabulary queries integrated into the busy everyday life and no pick-up and delivery service has to be organised. Under the motto “Welcome to well-being”, the thermal baths of the Kannewischer Collection make this possible at five locations in Germany – with bathing in thermal water pools at different temperatures, a wide range of saunas, steam baths or spa treatments and comfortable loungers in pleasantly designed relaxation rooms as well as well-kept , sunny outdoor areas.

Time travel to the past

The Roman-Irish Friedrichsbad in Baden-Baden occupies a special position among them: an opulent Neo-Renaissance building from 1877 with columns, stucco, statues, mosaics and an imposing entrance hall. 17 feel-good stations line the specified path that all visitors complete – starting with the cleansing ritual with thermal water from oversized shower heads, warming up in several warm and hot air rooms or steam baths and bathing in warm and cold pools to the relaxation room, where you can relax in wrapped in preheated sheets, close your eyes and, if you wish, can be woken up after 30 minutes. The extraordinarily designed ambience of this listed bathing temple gives you the feeling of going on a journey back in time. www.carasana.de

Relax and be amazed

The KissSalis Therme in Bad Kissingen also has something special to offer: every second Friday of the month there is live music in three sessions above and below the water; the spectrum ranges from rock to pop and folk to salsa. Freshly mixed cocktails are also served. All music nights are included in the regular admission price. The GOP-Theater in Bad Oeynhausen has put together another package: Under the motto “First relax, then be amazed” there is a combination of a visit to the thermal baths and a show at a special price: First you can go to the VitaSol Therme with a three-hour ticket Bad Salzuflen, then in the nearby East Westphalian town of Bad Oeynhausen in a performance by the local Variete-Theater, which takes you to another world with magic and artistry in the historic Georgspalast. www.kisssalis.de and www.vitasol.de

Prolonged recovery effect

The relaxation effect is even more lasting if you can extend your visit to the thermal baths with an overnight stay. Because then a child will not climb into mum’s bed at night because it had a bad dream, nor will little early risers disturb you in the morning when they finally want to play or are hungry. Sleeping through is possible both in Burg im Spreewald and in Bad Ems. Right next to the thermal baths of the Kannewischer Collection there is an associated, modern thermal bath hotel. A comfortable bathrobe corridor connects both buildings. Hotel guests can go to the thermal baths as often and as long as they like – even in the morning before the official opening hours, exclusively without other visitors. and

Kannewischer Collection

Movement, cold-blooded bathing procedures, physical and mental rest – these are the four pillars on which the philosophy of the Kannewischer Collection is based. In addition, there are high standards of quality, cleanliness and service as the basis for the well-being of visitors. Architecturally, all six affiliated thermal baths rely on exceptional design that takes up regional characteristics and has its own character depending on the location – whether Caracalla thermal baths or Friedrichsbad in Baden-Baden, Emser thermal baths and Emser theme hotel in Bad Ems, VitaSol thermal baths in Bad Salzuflen, Spreewald Therme and Spreewald Thermenhotel in Burg or KissSalis Therme in Bad Kissingen. With the claim of being the leading wellness service provider compared to its competitors, the family business, which has been passionate about bathrooms for over 50 years and is headed by Dr. Stefan Kannewischer is successfully established.

April 23

