"We'll go back to the final and we'll win. The future? I'll do what Inter tell me"

"We'll go back to the final and we'll win. The future? I'll do what Inter tell me"

André Onana Sky Sport arrives after the final loss against Manchester City: “We played a great game, we were unlucky because we had clear goal chances and if you don’t score you can’t win. I’m happy for the team’s sacrifice and effort , if we work like this we will return to these levels and next time we will win.What did I say to lautaro martinez? That football is hard and unfair, but we don’t have to watch the single episode. We deserved to win, but we’ll be back. Now it’s hard to digest, but if we do things right we’ll be back.”

Will we be back, does that mean you’ll try again with Inter?

“I don’t know, the truth is that I’m happy here then at certain levels you never know how it can go. I have no problems with Inter, I have excellent relations with them and I’m at their disposal. I’ll do what they tell me.”

